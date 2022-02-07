The Zhu Yi Olympic Figure Skater Fiasco Explained

The Winter Olympics have only just begun, but they are already marred with controversy. The 2022 Beijing Olympics have been the subject of extended debate for more than a year. First, the US and allies like Australia and Great Britain, opted to partially protest the games by removing their diplomatic committees, but allowing their athletes to compete. The protesting nations claimed they could not support China's continued human rights violations.

Then there was the debate about whether or not the Olympics would even happen. China has one of the strictest COVID policies in the world. The Zero COVID Policy means that athletes, press, and coaches must test numerous times throughout their tenure in the Olympic Village. If an athlete tests positive, they have to quarantine and thus miss the games for which they have spent years training.

Seemingly against all odds, though, the games got off the ground last week. Despite a strong start, there's growing drama around some athletes, particularly Zhu Yi, a US-born figure skater who gave up her citizenship to skate for China. Unlike Eileen Gu, who also gave up her citizenship to skate for China, Zhu has not been welcomed by her fellow citizens, and it appears to be taking a toll on her performance.