The Zhu Yi Olympic Figure Skater Fiasco Explained
The Winter Olympics have only just begun, but they are already marred with controversy. The 2022 Beijing Olympics have been the subject of extended debate for more than a year. First, the US and allies like Australia and Great Britain, opted to partially protest the games by removing their diplomatic committees, but allowing their athletes to compete. The protesting nations claimed they could not support China's continued human rights violations.
Then there was the debate about whether or not the Olympics would even happen. China has one of the strictest COVID policies in the world. The Zero COVID Policy means that athletes, press, and coaches must test numerous times throughout their tenure in the Olympic Village. If an athlete tests positive, they have to quarantine and thus miss the games for which they have spent years training.
Seemingly against all odds, though, the games got off the ground last week. Despite a strong start, there's growing drama around some athletes, particularly Zhu Yi, a US-born figure skater who gave up her citizenship to skate for China. Unlike Eileen Gu, who also gave up her citizenship to skate for China, Zhu has not been welcomed by her fellow citizens, and it appears to be taking a toll on her performance.
Zhu Yi is struggling in her new country
The 2022 Winter Olympics are off to a rough start for Zhu Yi. Trouble started when Zhu fell at both the beginning and end of her set on February 6. "I'm upset and a little embarrassed," Zhu told reporters, according to CNN. "I guess I felt a lot of pressure because I know everybody in China was pretty surprised with the selection for ladies' singles and I just really wanted to show them what I was able to do, but unfortunately I didn't." Ultimately she came in last place and faced widespread condemnation from Chinese citizens. Wiebo, the Chinese version of Twitter, was reportedly overrun with negative commentary about the performance. Many questioned why Zhu was selected to compete for China and criticized the teen's lack of knowledge about Chinese language and culture.
Zhu also struggled during the women's free skate competition on February 7. She fell shortly after beginning the event and burst into tears on the ice. This was the final round of the team competition, which left China without a medal. Many subsequently blamed Zhu for the loss.
Zhu still has the chance to compete (and win!) in the upcoming singles competition. Right now, that's all she's focused on. "I'm just going to move on and focus on my individual events," she explained after the free skate competition, according to CNN. "Honestly, I've trained really hard and I think the main thing is coping mentally. I'm trying not to get distracted by outside influence."