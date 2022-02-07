What We Know About Kat Von D's Scary Home Invasion
Celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D keeps getting attention for her house, as the stylish celeb is selling her Los Angeles home of six years, which was featured in the 2003 comedy film "Cheaper By The Dozen," according to Business Insider. However Kat's home looks far different than it did in the family film, as the outlet reports she renovated the home to fit her gothic style, including a blood red pool outside the Victorian estate. In January, Kat listed her home on the market for $15 million.
Back in December 2020, Kat announced on Instagram that she had purchased another Victorian home in Vevay, Indiana. The tattoo artist expressed interest on her Instagram Story in leaving California over its "terrible policies, tyrannical government overreach, ridiculous taxing," in favor of "[planting] roots in a small town" for her family, according to Insider. Kat shares her son Leafar Von D Reyes, born in 2018, with her husband, Leafar Seyer. The makeup guru said she plans to raise her boy in an area where he is "free to play" in nature.
In October 2021, Kat announced on Instagram that she would officially be saying goodbye to California to live full-time in Indiana. "We plan on selling our beautiful home here, and I will most likely open a private studio in Indiana once we are done with the house remodel there," Kat wrote of her future plans. Unfortunately, Kat's L.A. home is in the news again, and this time, it's for a terrifying reason.
Kat Von D fled from a burglar
Kat Von D was present for a shocking break-in at her Los Angeles home on Saturday, February 5, TMZ reported. According to the outlet, Kat was awoken around 10 p.m. by the intruder and fled the home with her son. Authorities shared that the burglar said he was purchasing the home and came in to use the bathroom. The intruder was reported to have jumped the fence at Kat's house, but there are no known signs of forced entry into the listed mansion.
While it's unclear if the intruder knew who the entrepreneur was, the spotlight on Kat's home in recent months has many to believing the visibility of her property made her a target. On January 27, Kat announced she would be releasing a documentary about the one-of-a-kind restoration on the Victorian property on Instagram. Kat's post shared up-close shots of "Casa Von D" and promised an inside look into the property's makeover.
Unsuspecting of the horrifying break-in that would take place shortly thereafter, Kat documented putting her young son to sleep on February 5 via her Instagram Story, according to the Daily Mail. "Every night before we go to bed, I ask Leafar what he's grateful for so that we can give thanks in his prayers," she wrote on an IG Story slide, showing her son's peaceful bedtime set-up. Thankfully, Kat and her boy got away from the incident unharmed.