What We Know About Kat Von D's Scary Home Invasion

Celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D keeps getting attention for her house, as the stylish celeb is selling her Los Angeles home of six years, which was featured in the 2003 comedy film "Cheaper By The Dozen," according to Business Insider. However Kat's home looks far different than it did in the family film, as the outlet reports she renovated the home to fit her gothic style, including a blood red pool outside the Victorian estate. In January, Kat listed her home on the market for $15 million.

Back in December 2020, Kat announced on Instagram that she had purchased another Victorian home in Vevay, Indiana. The tattoo artist expressed interest on her Instagram Story in leaving California over its "terrible policies, tyrannical government overreach, ridiculous taxing," in favor of "[planting] roots in a small town" for her family, according to Insider. Kat shares her son Leafar Von D Reyes, born in 2018, with her husband, Leafar Seyer. The makeup guru said she plans to raise her boy in an area where he is "free to play" in nature.

In October 2021, Kat announced on Instagram that she would officially be saying goodbye to California to live full-time in Indiana. "We plan on selling our beautiful home here, and I will most likely open a private studio in Indiana once we are done with the house remodel there," Kat wrote of her future plans. Unfortunately, Kat's L.A. home is in the news again, and this time, it's for a terrifying reason.