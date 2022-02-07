What Ivanka Trump Reportedly Called Mike Pence Amid The Election Controversy Is Sure To Spark Chatter

Eldest daughters know — no matter how hard you try to stay out of it, if there's family drama occurring, you're bound to get dragged into the middle at some point or another. Yes, this even goes for former First Daughter Ivanka Trump. Even her brothers have joked that she's their dad's favorite child. Apparently, according to The Washington Post, Ivanka was known as one of the few people in former President Donald Trump's orbit who could get through to him, and on the day of the insurrection, twice tried to get Donald to call off his supporters.

While the former POTUS clearly trusts Ivanka more than pretty much anyone, he's also made it clear that he takes a "You're Either With Me Or Against Me" attitude when it comes to loyalty. On January 6, Donald definitely didn't think then-vice president Mike Pence was with him — which is why we were a little surprised to hear what Ivanka reportedly had to say about Pence that day — and why we're anticipating quite a bit of dust-up from Trumpland when they hear the news.