What Ivanka Trump Reportedly Called Mike Pence Amid The Election Controversy Is Sure To Spark Chatter
Eldest daughters know — no matter how hard you try to stay out of it, if there's family drama occurring, you're bound to get dragged into the middle at some point or another. Yes, this even goes for former First Daughter Ivanka Trump. Even her brothers have joked that she's their dad's favorite child. Apparently, according to The Washington Post, Ivanka was known as one of the few people in former President Donald Trump's orbit who could get through to him, and on the day of the insurrection, twice tried to get Donald to call off his supporters.
While the former POTUS clearly trusts Ivanka more than pretty much anyone, he's also made it clear that he takes a "You're Either With Me Or Against Me" attitude when it comes to loyalty. On January 6, Donald definitely didn't think then-vice president Mike Pence was with him — which is why we were a little surprised to hear what Ivanka reportedly had to say about Pence that day — and why we're anticipating quite a bit of dust-up from Trumpland when they hear the news.
Ivanka Trump called Mike Pence 'a good man'
On the morning of January 6, according to the AP, Ivanka Trump and retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg were with former President Donald Trump in the Oval Office as he tried to get his vice president, Mike Pence, to reject the results of the Electoral College one last time. When Pence refused (again) and Trump hung up, the AP reports that Ivanka said to Kellogg: "Mike Pence is a good man," and Kellogg agreed.
As you may already know, this was not exactly Donald's takeaway. If you've watched the news in the past year, you'll know that later that day, Trump told his supporters in his speech at the Ellipse that Pence had to reject the Electoral College votes. "Mike Pence, I hope you're going to stand up for the good of our Constitution and for the good of our country. And if you're not, I'm going to be very disappointed in you," Trump said, per NPR. "I will tell you right now. I'm not hearing good stories." Trump supporters who stormed the capitol were later heard chanting "Hang Mike Pence."
If Ivanka was voicing support for Pence that day, what else did she say? Well, according to AP, that's exactly what the January 6 Commission is trying to find out.