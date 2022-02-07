Bruce Willis Just Made It On A List Absolutely No One Wants To Be On

Bruce Willis has a collection of major motion pictures under his belt. From his portrayals in "Die Hard" and "Pulp Fiction" to his slough of post-production works trailing all the way to 2023 releases, it's like this man never sleeps! In fact, this Hollywood leading man is worth $250 million. However, Willis is also notoriously difficult to work with. Yet somehow this actor in his 60s is cranking out movies like there is no tomorrow.

Esquire writer Chris Nashawaty posited that Willis has been phoning it in with his movies for the money since at least 2015 with "Vice." "Willis isn't the only fading star in the back nine of his career who's leveraged his once-platinum standing with a bunch of quickly cranked-out VOD junk," Nashawaty wrote in 2020. "These films, as disposable as they may be, have become a profitable safe harbor for actors of a certain age that exists on the quiet fringes of the 21st-century Hollywood ecosystem."

So, with that in mind, what recognition is Willis currently receiving for his work?