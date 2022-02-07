Bruce Willis Just Made It On A List Absolutely No One Wants To Be On
Bruce Willis has a collection of major motion pictures under his belt. From his portrayals in "Die Hard" and "Pulp Fiction" to his slough of post-production works trailing all the way to 2023 releases, it's like this man never sleeps! In fact, this Hollywood leading man is worth $250 million. However, Willis is also notoriously difficult to work with. Yet somehow this actor in his 60s is cranking out movies like there is no tomorrow.
Esquire writer Chris Nashawaty posited that Willis has been phoning it in with his movies for the money since at least 2015 with "Vice." "Willis isn't the only fading star in the back nine of his career who's leveraged his once-platinum standing with a bunch of quickly cranked-out VOD junk," Nashawaty wrote in 2020. "These films, as disposable as they may be, have become a profitable safe harbor for actors of a certain age that exists on the quiet fringes of the 21st-century Hollywood ecosystem."
So, with that in mind, what recognition is Willis currently receiving for his work?
Bruce Willis only competed against himself
The Razzies call themselves the Oscars' "Ugly Cousin." A spoof award that is given to arguably the worst work of the previous year, they were not kind to Bruce Willis in their latest round of awards. Willis is so recognized by this year's Razzies, in fact, that he only competed against himself in a category called: Worst Performances by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie (it's a special category). The awards show stated of this year's "contenders," "Here's a look at what we saw ... the excruciating musicals, thrill-free thriller rip-offs, a nearly 2-hour product placement flick, and more Bruce Willis than any starving viewer could stomach. In other words, 2021 did not fail the Razzies!"
Willis "won" for eight of his films from 2021, including: "American Siege," "Apex," "Cosmic Sin," "Deadlock," "Fortress," "Midnight in the Switchgrass," "Out of Death," and "Survive the Game." Honestly, that's a lot of movies. Maybe getting his own category in the Razzies will be a sign that Willis should focus on one or two movies a year instead of eight.