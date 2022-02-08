Liam Neeson Reveals The Disappointment He Recently Faced In His Love Life

Liam Neeson has had a sadly tragic time when it comes to his love life. Of course, Neeson's most serious and high-profile romance has to be with his beloved wife, Natasha Richardson, who he wed back in 1993. The two enjoyed a happy marriage all the way up until March 2009, when Richardson sadly died following a head injury as a result of a skiing accident.

"I speak to her every day at her grave which is about a mile and half down the road. I go down there quite often, so I do speak to her as if she's here. Not that she answers me," Neeson touchingly told Inquirer in July 2020.

But while the star has experienced his fair share of grief, he hasn't stopped looking for love. In September 2010, he was spotted out with a new lady, Freya St. Johnston, as they held hands during what appeared to be a date night in London in snaps published by Daily Mail. The two were on and off for more than 10 years until Daily Mail claimed in October 2012 that things has "fizzled out" because Neeson reportedly wanted to spend more time around his family while also having a busy work schedule.

The actor's dating life appears to have stayed a little more under the radar since then, but now he's opening up about falling "in love" once again — only for things to not exactly turn out how he planned before they even got started.