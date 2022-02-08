Lisa Vanderpump Speaks Out After Horseback Riding Accident

Now that the dust has settled, she's brushing herself off! Lisa Vanderpump is speaking out after a scary situation caused her to fall off her horse and break her leg.

The former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star is a known animal lover, having dogs, turtles, swans, and even horses as pets, according to People. But last week, despite being an animal lover, Lisa got stuck in a scary situation when her horse — which she has ridden many times — threw her off the saddle, landing her on her back. Ken Todd, Lisa's husband, explained to TMZ how gentle Lisa's horse is, and that this was a one-off situation that happens in life. "Something spooked him, and you never know when that's going to happen," he said, before continuing that after Lisa fell off, she knew right away she had been severely hurt. "I was there. When I saw her thrown off, I couldn't believe it. I ran over there and she was just on the floor. And she knew she'd broken her leg straight away."

Ken continued, noting that, while Lisa is in good spirits following the accident, this might be the end of her time as an equestrian. "I think maybe that was her last ride. I would never ride again," he said, before explaining the couple does not plan to take any legal action. Now, after her surgery and being able to catch her breath following a whirlwind week, Lisa has taken to social media to speak about her frightening experience.