What Does Khloe Kardashian Think Of Lamar Odom's New Reality TV Gig?

Reality star Khloe Kardashian and former professional basketball player Lamar Odom have serious history together. The pair famously tied the knot one month after they first met in 2009, per ET. Unfortunately, their marriage wasn't meant to last, as Khloe filed for divorce in 2013, which was eventually finalized in December 2016. The split, however, was far from smooth. Lamar was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol in 2013 and was given three years of probation. In October 2015, TMZ revealed Lamar was fighting for his life in hospital after falling unconscious while partying in Pahrump, Nevada. After the news broke, Khloe and her mother, Kris Jenner, flew straight out to support Lamar.

Despite their ups and downs, Khloe continued to speak highly of her ex-husband. After their split in July 2015, she told Complex that she missed Lamar "every day" and informed readers they still spoke on a regular basis. "I talked to Lamar this morning. I talk to Lamar as often as I can, which is inconsistent, but not on my terms," Khloe shared. "When you genuinely feel like that was the right relationship, you're supposed to give it all you can. That's what marriage is about. It's not, 'Let's see if it works, if not we always have divorce.' I am not one of those girls."

Now that Khloe and Lamar have both moved on and live different lives, a source has revealed how Khloe feels about Lamar's new TV gig.