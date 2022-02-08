Tyrese Gibson Shares Update On Mom After Revealing She's Hospitalized With COVID-19
On February 5, Tyrese Gibson revealed the devastating news that his mother Pricilla Murray is in an induced coma in ICU battling pneumonia and COVID-19, per ET. The "Fast and Furious" actor — while on set for a new movie — shared a touching post on Instagram urging his fans to lift his mother in prayer as she fights for her life. "This has been going on all week I haven't posted I'm doing it this time cause I feel helpless this is my cry for help," Gibson wrote. "...I need prayers the most sincere prayers from you prayer warriors... Hold on mother I'm there by your side in a few days."
Gibson, who was pictured in the photo with his eyes closed sitting down surrounded by lights and cameras, also asked his followers to "write out the prayers in the comments" so his family can "read and be encouraged." His comment section was instantly flooded with over 59,000 responses from friends, family, and loved ones. "I speak immediate healing over her body, by his stripes you mother is healed right now I decree and declare the blood of Jesus over her life!" one fan wrote. "Father touch her lungs & her entire respiratory system," another wrote.
While it's only been a few days, Gibson finally has an update on the status of his mother's condition.
Tyrese Gibson's mother is still in a coma but is doing better
Tyrese Gibson has had an emotional weekend. During an Instagram Live from the hospital, the "Baby Boy" star shared that his mother was still in an induced coma but that she is "getting better every day" and her vitals were good. "The Lord Jesus Christ is responsible for every breath that I see entering into my mom's body right now," the actor explained. Gibson sat outside her room as he addressed his fans about her health, their relationship over the years, and even encouraged people to call their loved ones.
He also revealed that he could only spend 30 minutes at a time inside her room. Even though his mother is unable to respond, he walked in and gave her words of encouragement: "Mom, I love you. You got people around the world praying for you. Thank you for everything you've ever done for me mom." Before signing off of his Live, he thanked everyone for their prayers and the outpouring of support he's been receiving. "I owe you guys," he emotionally reflected. "Let's just hope that she gets out of this bed. ... I got so much more to do, Ma."
While Gibson and his mother haven't always had the best relationship, he has frequently voiced his support for her on social media. In 2017, he revealed that he bought her a house to celebrate 11 years of her sobriety, per People. Here's hoping Gibson gets to spend much more time with his mother.