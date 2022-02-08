Tyrese Gibson Shares Update On Mom After Revealing She's Hospitalized With COVID-19

On February 5, Tyrese Gibson revealed the devastating news that his mother Pricilla Murray is in an induced coma in ICU battling pneumonia and COVID-19, per ET. The "Fast and Furious" actor — while on set for a new movie — shared a touching post on Instagram urging his fans to lift his mother in prayer as she fights for her life. "This has been going on all week I haven't posted I'm doing it this time cause I feel helpless this is my cry for help," Gibson wrote. "...I need prayers the most sincere prayers from you prayer warriors... Hold on mother I'm there by your side in a few days."

Gibson, who was pictured in the photo with his eyes closed sitting down surrounded by lights and cameras, also asked his followers to "write out the prayers in the comments" so his family can "read and be encouraged." His comment section was instantly flooded with over 59,000 responses from friends, family, and loved ones. "I speak immediate healing over her body, by his stripes you mother is healed right now I decree and declare the blood of Jesus over her life!" one fan wrote. "Father touch her lungs & her entire respiratory system," another wrote.

While it's only been a few days, Gibson finally has an update on the status of his mother's condition.