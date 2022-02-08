Katharine McPhee's Husband Reveals What It's Really Like To Have A Baby At 71
Katharine McPhee and David Foster seem more in love than ever. She recently took to Instagram and shared some footage of her standing backstage while admiring her husband. She captioned the image, "just call me Stage Wife." Despite the musicians' age gap of 34 years, they're committed to making it work. They got married in 2019, and two years later welcomed their son, Rennie, per Cosmopolitan. The family also includes some pets, and McPhee recently shared some heartbreaking news about Wilma, their chihuahua.
The singer took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that Wilma had died. She posted a series of images and shared some of the dog's history. Via People, she began, "Here's a little tribute to my girl Wilma. Also known as Willy ... my husband called her that. And then I started calling her Willy Pie." McPhee dished that Wilma was already 12 years old when she adopted her. She wrote, "I thought I'd do a nice thing and give her maybe a year or 2 of a good life, but this girl kept on going." Apparently, Wilma's tongue was always "hanging out" and she "traveled the world" with the star. The senior dog even outlived one of McPhee's other pets, Larry, and always kept her company. McPhee ended the tribute by thanking Wilma and saying that she would be "greatly missed." Luckily, McPhee can lean on Foster for support. The music icon recently waxed lyrical about his wife and baby boy.
David Foster says it's "great being a dad"
Music icon David Foster recently spoke to People about his wife and son. Foster is currently playing in Las Vegas and is enjoying his time in the limelight after years spent working behind the scenes. Sometimes Katharine McPhee joins him on stage, and it seems as if he appreciates her support. He raved, "I'm really grateful to her that she just goes, 'OK, I'll grab the baby, I'll come out, and sing a few songs.' It's really great — she's a star." Katharine is apparently quite popular on the stage, as Foster notes, "When she comes out, she gets such thunders of applause."
Rennie, who was born in February 2021, is Foster's only son, and he gushed, "It's just great being a dad" (via Cosmopolitan). While he is the father of five adult daughters, he shared with People his unique parenting journey with Rennie: "It's too cliché to say 'Now I have more time,' but I do: I have more time." He also clarified, "Without any reflection on any of my other children, whom I all love equally, and equally as much as my son." Like most other doting parents, Foster couldn't resist bragging about his son's abilities. "He plays Mozart and Bach flawlessly," Foster teases. But with Foster and McPhee as his parents, Rennie sure has his lullabies sorted. Lucky kid.