Katharine McPhee's Husband Reveals What It's Really Like To Have A Baby At 71

Katharine McPhee and David Foster seem more in love than ever. She recently took to Instagram and shared some footage of her standing backstage while admiring her husband. She captioned the image, "just call me Stage Wife." Despite the musicians' age gap of 34 years, they're committed to making it work. They got married in 2019, and two years later welcomed their son, Rennie, per Cosmopolitan. The family also includes some pets, and McPhee recently shared some heartbreaking news about Wilma, their chihuahua.

The singer took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that Wilma had died. She posted a series of images and shared some of the dog's history. Via People, she began, "Here's a little tribute to my girl Wilma. Also known as Willy ... my husband called her that. And then I started calling her Willy Pie." McPhee dished that Wilma was already 12 years old when she adopted her. She wrote, "I thought I'd do a nice thing and give her maybe a year or 2 of a good life, but this girl kept on going." Apparently, Wilma's tongue was always "hanging out" and she "traveled the world" with the star. The senior dog even outlived one of McPhee's other pets, Larry, and always kept her company. McPhee ended the tribute by thanking Wilma and saying that she would be "greatly missed." Luckily, McPhee can lean on Foster for support. The music icon recently waxed lyrical about his wife and baby boy.