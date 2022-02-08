Kate Middleton Stuns In Her Business Professional Look

While Kate Middleton usually toes the line between chic and conservative looks expertly well, she has had her share of sartorial controversies. At the September 2021 world premiere of "No Time to Die," the Duchess of Cambridge rocked the boat with the much-debated choice of a sheer gown, per Stylebistro. She even attracted attention for wearing her hair half-up, half-down on her 2011 wedding day versus the traditional pinned-up look, which royal reporter Ashley Pearson described as Kate's version of "compromising" with the royals.

However, if the duchess's recent hair color change is any indication, Kate might be aiming for a more serious and subdued look consistently heading forward. Visiting the Foundling Museum in London in her first public appearance of 2022, Kate showed up with her locks dyed a rich chocolate brown, a subtle but noticeably darker hue than her usual chestnut brown (via People). (The hair trend is actually monikered "expensive brunette," and has been seen on other celebs like Hailey Bieber, according to Glamour). The hair might be a sign of the duchess gearing up for more royal duties soon. As one insider told Hello! in January, "She's quietly growing in confidence," the source said, adding, "She still finds it quite challenging to mix with [world leaders]. ... But she's really growing into the role."

Judging from Kate's look at her most recent public outing, she certainly seems to be stepping up the boss-chic vibes.