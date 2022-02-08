Kate Middleton Stuns In Her Business Professional Look
While Kate Middleton usually toes the line between chic and conservative looks expertly well, she has had her share of sartorial controversies. At the September 2021 world premiere of "No Time to Die," the Duchess of Cambridge rocked the boat with the much-debated choice of a sheer gown, per Stylebistro. She even attracted attention for wearing her hair half-up, half-down on her 2011 wedding day versus the traditional pinned-up look, which royal reporter Ashley Pearson described as Kate's version of "compromising" with the royals.
However, if the duchess's recent hair color change is any indication, Kate might be aiming for a more serious and subdued look consistently heading forward. Visiting the Foundling Museum in London in her first public appearance of 2022, Kate showed up with her locks dyed a rich chocolate brown, a subtle but noticeably darker hue than her usual chestnut brown (via People). (The hair trend is actually monikered "expensive brunette," and has been seen on other celebs like Hailey Bieber, according to Glamour). The hair might be a sign of the duchess gearing up for more royal duties soon. As one insider told Hello! in January, "She's quietly growing in confidence," the source said, adding, "She still finds it quite challenging to mix with [world leaders]. ... But she's really growing into the role."
Judging from Kate's look at her most recent public outing, she certainly seems to be stepping up the boss-chic vibes.
Kate Middleton keeps it chic in a charity kitchen session
Kate Middleton delivered her spin on "business casual" at a community cooking workshop on February 8. Wearing her newly dyed brunette locks flowing down (as pictured above), the Duchess of Cambridge sported a sharply tailored grey checkered blazer with black straight-leg pants at the event in Southwark, London (via the Daily Mail). Kate also kept accessories frill-free, donning only a dainty pendant necklace and small pearl drop earrings.
Making fruit kebabs with toddlers, their moms, and other volunteers per the Mail, Kate attended the workshop through the efforts of PACT (Parents and Communities Together) – a community parental support network in the London neighborhoods of Walworth and Camberwell that helps parents strengthen their children's mental health and overall development. The duchess is certainly doing her part to better the lives of English children. Her PACT visit comes after the BBC announced that Kate will be the first royal to read a CBeebies Bedtime Stories on the network on February 13. To kick off Children's Mental Health Week, the duchess chose to read Jill Tomlinson's "The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark." BBC Children's and Education Director Patricia Hidalgo voiced her approval of Kate's choice, saying, "It's such a special and relevant tale and perfectly represents this years' Children's Mental Health week theme. I can't wait to see her deliver her own take on such a classic story and I'm sure our audience can't either."