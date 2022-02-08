Billie Eilish Is At A Loss For Words Over Her First Oscar Nomination
The Oscars nominations always come with some disappointments, a few shoo-ins, and always one or two surprises. Of course, the disappointments, shoo-ins, and surprises may feel different for audiences and for the actual nominees — meaning we may not have been surprised that Billie Eilish was nominated for the Best Original Song Oscar for "No Time to Die," which she wrote and performed for the James Bond movie of the same title, but that doesn't mean it didn't come as a shock for the young artist herself.
She's only been a household name for a couple of years, but it seems now as if Eilish and her moody, mumblecore pop stylings have been around for eons. It was only a matter of time before she got this most auspicious of honors, in a category that also includes actual living legends Lin-Manuel Miranda, Beyoncé, and Van Morrison to boot.
Whether or not she wins the award, it sure seems like Eilish is living the dream based on her social media reaction.
Billie Eilish says it's 'peak life experience'
Following the announcement that her song "No Time to Die" was nominated for Best Original Song, Billie Eilish is already prepared with her thank you speech, if her social media is any indication. Taking to her Instagram, the baby superstar excitedly wrote, "Thank you so much to The Academy for this nomination!" (With three crying emojis, naturally). "It was an absolute dream to write a song for a 007 film and I'm so honored that it's nominated." She added that the nod is a "peak life experience."
No doubt, it's been quite a year for Eilish. Not only did she get her first ever Oscar nomination — we doubt it's her last — but she also got her first "Saturday Night Live" hosting spot (pulling double duty as host and musical guest), starred in her own documentary, and launched her first celebrity fragrance. It feels important to note here that she is 20 years old. At this rate, our girl is going to be an EGOT winner before she's even out of her 20s.