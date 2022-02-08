Billie Eilish Is At A Loss For Words Over Her First Oscar Nomination

The Oscars nominations always come with some disappointments, a few shoo-ins, and always one or two surprises. Of course, the disappointments, shoo-ins, and surprises may feel different for audiences and for the actual nominees — meaning we may not have been surprised that Billie Eilish was nominated for the Best Original Song Oscar for "No Time to Die," which she wrote and performed for the James Bond movie of the same title, but that doesn't mean it didn't come as a shock for the young artist herself.

She's only been a household name for a couple of years, but it seems now as if Eilish and her moody, mumblecore pop stylings have been around for eons. It was only a matter of time before she got this most auspicious of honors, in a category that also includes actual living legends Lin-Manuel Miranda, Beyoncé, and Van Morrison to boot.

Whether or not she wins the award, it sure seems like Eilish is living the dream based on her social media reaction.