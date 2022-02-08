The Subtle Tribute Queen Elizabeth Just Made To Prince Philip Tugs On The Heartstrings

To mark her 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth made her first public appearance of the year on February 5 at Sandringham Estate, where she celebrated her Ascension Day with members of the estate and local charities. Elizabeth was presented with a cake and was given various gifts, per People. However, it was her walking stick that had all the royal watchers talking.

According to The Telegraph, Elizabeth was seen using a walking stick to help her with her bad back, but the device was not just any plain walking stick — it was Prince Philip's. The walking stick is taller than the average one Elizabeth uses and "features an ornate curved handle carved from horn," according to the outlet. Philip regularly used the walking stick when he managed the estate at Norfolk.

Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth told The Telegraph that he immediately recognized Elizabeth's stick because Philip "always kept in a pot by the front door," and thought "it is very touching that the queen has started using it."

This isn't the first time that Elizabeth has been photographed using a walking stick. She previously stepped out with one in October 2021, per The Guardian, but we're sure that her decision to use Philip's one has more to do with sentiment than the need for physical support.