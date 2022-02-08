The Subtle Tribute Queen Elizabeth Just Made To Prince Philip Tugs On The Heartstrings
February 6 marked 70 years since Queen Elizabeth began her reign on the British throne. In celebration of the big milestone, Elizabeth released a message on Twitter thanking the public for their support over the past seven decades, saying she is "thankful" to have witnessed "extraordinary progress socially, technologically and culturally," throughout her years in service. To celebrate this momentous occasion, Elizabeth will celebrate with a year-long Platinum Jubilee, which will see her family members and members of the public engage in events and reflect on all she has done throughout the years, per Royal UK. However, the celebration will undoubtedly be bittersweet because of Prince Philip's death last April.
Elizabeth will be without her husband and close confidante for the joyous celebrations — that said, Elizabeth has shown that Philip is never too far away from her heart. In a recent appearance, Elizabeth gave her husband a sweet tribute that will surely tug on your heartstrings.
Queen Elizabeth is continuing to follow Prince Philip's lead
To mark her 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth made her first public appearance of the year on February 5 at Sandringham Estate, where she celebrated her Ascension Day with members of the estate and local charities. Elizabeth was presented with a cake and was given various gifts, per People. However, it was her walking stick that had all the royal watchers talking.
According to The Telegraph, Elizabeth was seen using a walking stick to help her with her bad back, but the device was not just any plain walking stick — it was Prince Philip's. The walking stick is taller than the average one Elizabeth uses and "features an ornate curved handle carved from horn," according to the outlet. Philip regularly used the walking stick when he managed the estate at Norfolk.
Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth told The Telegraph that he immediately recognized Elizabeth's stick because Philip "always kept in a pot by the front door," and thought "it is very touching that the queen has started using it."
This isn't the first time that Elizabeth has been photographed using a walking stick. She previously stepped out with one in October 2021, per The Guardian, but we're sure that her decision to use Philip's one has more to do with sentiment than the need for physical support.