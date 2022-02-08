The Hilariously Gross Anecdote Kristen Bell Just Shared About Her Bedroom
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been together since 2007. The two dated on and off for a bit before deciding to be exclusive. When Shepard proposed in 2009, Bell was shocked. "He was very ... not against [marriage] but more of the idea of marriage. He was saying 'How I treat you will not be dependent on a piece of paper sitting in City Hall. Because I've already made a commitment and I don't see a use in that piece of paper,'" Bell told Insider back in 2019. The two actors got engaged, but vowed not to tie the knot until same sex marriage was legal in their home state of California, according to Brides. That day came in 2013, and Bell and Shepard got married at City Hall on October 17 that same year.
Bell and Shepard have two children together, daughters Lincoln and Delta, and while things haven't always been easy, they've worked hard to keep their marriage healthy. "We definitely had to work really hard at being a couple because we're both incredibly, painfully stubborn, and we're pretty much opposites," Shepard told People magazine in 2019. Both Shepard and Bell have been open and honest about their relationship over the years, and she returned to her husband's Armchair Expert podcast where the two shared some details about their home life — and there was one thing in particular that was super gross.
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard had a bedroom problem
On the February 7 episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Kristen Bell was a special guest. During their chat, Bell revealed that their two daughters sleep on the floor in their bedroom, and she admitted that having four people in one room can get a bit... stinky. "A few nights ago, I smell a really raunchy smell, and I'm like, 'who's farting?'" Bell said. She accepted that her family "has gas," and went to bed. The next morning when she woke up, however, the smell was somehow worse — it smelled like "burning."
Bell explained that she washed the sheets, opened the doors, and lit some candles in an effort to get rid of the smell, but noting worked. Bell asked her family if anyone else smelled what she was smelling, and she explained that her youngest daughter — who is "smell sensitive" — said that she also smelled it. But they couldn't figure out where the smell was coming from. After checking around, Bell decided to smell the mattress. When she smelled Dax's "feet corner of the mattress... [she] almost hit the deck," Bell said. However, it wasn't actually Shepard's feet causing the stench. Turns out, it was the OOLER, a machine that they use to keep the bed at the perfect temperature. The OOLER needs water to function — and one night, Shepard poured something that wasn't water — and may have been an "old protein shake" into the OOLER. Ew!