Bear Brown Pens Emotional Message One Year After Father's Death
Since its debut in May 2014, Discovery's "Alaskan Bush People" has given viewers a look into the ups and downs of the Brown family. The docu-series initially focused on parents Ami and Billy Brown and their children — Matt, Snowbird, Rain, Bear, Gabe, Joshua "Bam Bam," and Noah — as they figure out how to live off the grid in Alaska. However, their adventures in the cold eventually ended when they moved to Washington in Season 8.
Though their move to the rural city deviated from their docu-series' initial concept, the Brown family still had to endure many heartbreaks and trauma that were even worse than what they had to deal with in the wilderness, including Billy's sudden death.
Billy tragically died last February after he suffered a seizure at the age of 68. His son, Bear, announced the news on his now-privated Instagram. "We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure," he wrote, per People, alongside a photo of his dad and mom Ami. "He was our best friend — a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed."
Now, one year after Billy's death, Bear has penned another emotional tribute to his dad and urged others to live in the moment.
Bear Brown says life without his dad hasn't gotten any 'easier'
Bear Brown is thinking of his father, Billy Brown, a year after his death. "One year ago today, I lost my dad, Da," he wrote in a post on Instagram. "To be honest it hasn't gotten any easier without him, I still miss him just as much!" Bear then said that his dad's death did not seem like a year ago and he is still feeling immense grief over the loss. "Nothing eases the pain," he said, adding, "I just try to be the best I can for those around me and I'm trying to enjoy every moment of every day that I have with the ones I love!"
Bear — who is currently in a relationship with Raiven Adams and shares son River together — then encouraged others to live in the moment and to spend time with their loved ones. "Live, love, laugh, be free and remember you never know when it's the last time you'll see someone you care about, or when it might be your last day!" he concluded his tribute. "Don't take [life] for granted."
Bear previously opened up to Entertainment Weekly about the emotional toll his father's death had on him and his family, saying it's "definitely the hardest thing [his] family has ever been through." However, he and his family are hoping to keep Billy's legacy alive by rebuilding his ranch and doing the things he loved the most such as being in tune with nature.