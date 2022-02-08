Bear Brown Pens Emotional Message One Year After Father's Death

Since its debut in May 2014, Discovery's "Alaskan Bush People" has given viewers a look into the ups and downs of the Brown family. The docu-series initially focused on parents Ami and Billy Brown and their children — Matt, Snowbird, Rain, Bear, Gabe, Joshua "Bam Bam," and Noah — as they figure out how to live off the grid in Alaska. However, their adventures in the cold eventually ended when they moved to Washington in Season 8.

Though their move to the rural city deviated from their docu-series' initial concept, the Brown family still had to endure many heartbreaks and trauma that were even worse than what they had to deal with in the wilderness, including Billy's sudden death.

Billy tragically died last February after he suffered a seizure at the age of 68. His son, Bear, announced the news on his now-privated Instagram. "We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure," he wrote, per People, alongside a photo of his dad and mom Ami. "He was our best friend — a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed."

Now, one year after Billy's death, Bear has penned another emotional tribute to his dad and urged others to live in the moment.