Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani's Love Is As Strong As Ever

Blake Shelton gave an early Valentine's Day surprise to Gwen Stefani when his team shared a sweet tribute to her via Instagram on February 7, cutting a performance of them performing their chart-topping duet, "Nobody But You." The cute IG caption read, "Shefani. #CoupleGoals."

In the clip, Stefani is seen gazing at Shelton while she sings, and the two eventually hold hands. At the end of the footage, Shelton sweetly embraces Stefani, and he showers her with kisses on the cheeks. Fans couldn't stop complimenting the couple's love for each other with one fan commenting, "Y'all are so cute together and have so much fun!"

Shelton's declaration of love comes after insiders claimed to Us Weekly that he feels much more comfortable with Stefani by his side, which is a departure from his previous marriage to Miranda Lambert. "He does feel different in this relationship," the source said. "Blake is much more secure with Gwen. He can trust her, and there is a mutual level of respect." The insider also noted how the two "deal with problems as soon as they surface," which helps with communication. Sounds like a successful recipe for a long-lasting marriage!