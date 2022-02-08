Will Arnett Reveals Sad Details About His Split From Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler and Will Arnett surprised many in America circa 2012 when they announced they were going their separate ways after nine years of marriage. The timing was interesting, as the year prior, Mindy Kaling had gushed over their relationship in her memoir, "Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns)." She wrote, "Not to belabor the Amy Poehler of it all, but I've always really admired her marriage to Will Arnett."

The "BoJack Horseman" alum filed for divorce in 2014, two years after separating, according to Us Weekly. In 2016, Poehler and Arnett's divorce was finalized and included an agreement that they would share custody of their two sons, Archie and Abel, CBS News reported. Considering how perfect Poehler and Arnett seemed together, fans of the comedians speculated about the reasons for the divorce. But according to an insider, the reason was uncomplicated. "Will and Amy started to feel more like best friends than a married couple — and sadly they lost their spark," a source told Radar Online.

Poehler detailed the pain of her divorce in her 2013 memoir, "Yes, Please," but Arnett has been less open about his own process. However, Arnett gave insight into it in a new interview, revealing he had a rough time.