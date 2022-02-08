Will Arnett Reveals Sad Details About His Split From Amy Poehler
Amy Poehler and Will Arnett surprised many in America circa 2012 when they announced they were going their separate ways after nine years of marriage. The timing was interesting, as the year prior, Mindy Kaling had gushed over their relationship in her memoir, "Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns)." She wrote, "Not to belabor the Amy Poehler of it all, but I've always really admired her marriage to Will Arnett."
The "BoJack Horseman" alum filed for divorce in 2014, two years after separating, according to Us Weekly. In 2016, Poehler and Arnett's divorce was finalized and included an agreement that they would share custody of their two sons, Archie and Abel, CBS News reported. Considering how perfect Poehler and Arnett seemed together, fans of the comedians speculated about the reasons for the divorce. But according to an insider, the reason was uncomplicated. "Will and Amy started to feel more like best friends than a married couple — and sadly they lost their spark," a source told Radar Online.
Poehler detailed the pain of her divorce in her 2013 memoir, "Yes, Please," but Arnett has been less open about his own process. However, Arnett gave insight into it in a new interview, revealing he had a rough time.
Will Arnett completely broke down amid the split
Will Arnett felt the divorce from Amy Poehler hard, and not even the revival of "Arrested Development" in 2013 could ease his pain. "I was driving to the set one day and I pulled over to the side of the road and cried for an hour," Arnett told The Guardian in a February 8 interview, describing the shoot as "almost excruciating ... Just brutal, brutal, brutal."
Arnett also faced backlash online following the split, as Poehler attracted a strong number of sympathizers. "Without getting into specifics, you then see stuff online, like, this one journalist wrote: 'I'm Team Amy.' I'm like: 'You're a grown person. What are you talking about?" Arnett said. That wasn't the first time the actor has opened up about how the commentary affected him. "I wanted to respond and go, 'We're human beings in a relationship and our relationship fell apart. It's heartbreaking,'" he said on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast (via Yahoo!).
Poehler may have had the public on her side, but it didn't do much to soothe her pain. "Imagine spreading everything you care about on a blanket and then tossing the whole thing up in the air," Poehler wrote in her memoir, "Yes, Please" (via HuffPost). Despite the heartbreak, Poehler and Arnett have remained close as they co-parent Archie and Abel. "My kids are so lucky that Amy is their mother and I'm so lucky that we're such a huge part of each other's lives," Arnett told The Guardian. Aw.