Guy Fieri's Super Bowl Commercial Debut Will Have Everyone Buzzing

The Mayor of Flavortown has toured across the U.S. in search of good eats, opened restaurants, and hosted his own game show, but the Bud Light Super Bowl commercial is giving fans an inside look at the actual imaginative wonderland that is Flavortown. Bud Light is boosting its Seltzer Hard Sodas for big-game attention and has selected Guy Fieri as its star. According to the official press release for the campaign, this commercial marks Bud Light's "commitment to disrupting the seltzer category," a bold, yet natural evolution to keep up with the popularity of seltzer products.

Bud Light's Seltzer is ranked third in the market, just behind the industry staples of White Claw and Truly, per CNBC. The brand continues its newer slogan of the "loudest flavors ever" with Seltzer Hard Sodas, following up its festive Ugly Sweater and Retro Tie Dye Seltzer packs, as well as Sour varieties. The zero-sugar Seltzer Hard Sodas include the "loud" flavors of classic cola, cherry cola, orange soda, and citrus soda.

Fieri is thrilled about the collaboration and opportunity to be featured on game day. He said in the press release, "Teaming up with Bud Light Seltzer for my first Super Bowl commercial feels like being the #1 draft pick." Here's a look at what is going down in the 60-second ad.