Guy Fieri's Super Bowl Commercial Debut Will Have Everyone Buzzing
The Mayor of Flavortown has toured across the U.S. in search of good eats, opened restaurants, and hosted his own game show, but the Bud Light Super Bowl commercial is giving fans an inside look at the actual imaginative wonderland that is Flavortown. Bud Light is boosting its Seltzer Hard Sodas for big-game attention and has selected Guy Fieri as its star. According to the official press release for the campaign, this commercial marks Bud Light's "commitment to disrupting the seltzer category," a bold, yet natural evolution to keep up with the popularity of seltzer products.
Bud Light's Seltzer is ranked third in the market, just behind the industry staples of White Claw and Truly, per CNBC. The brand continues its newer slogan of the "loudest flavors ever" with Seltzer Hard Sodas, following up its festive Ugly Sweater and Retro Tie Dye Seltzer packs, as well as Sour varieties. The zero-sugar Seltzer Hard Sodas include the "loud" flavors of classic cola, cherry cola, orange soda, and citrus soda.
Fieri is thrilled about the collaboration and opportunity to be featured on game day. He said in the press release, "Teaming up with Bud Light Seltzer for my first Super Bowl commercial feels like being the #1 draft pick." Here's a look at what is going down in the 60-second ad.
Three friends walk into Flavortown...
The Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda Super Bowl commercial is ready to take fans on a whimsical journey. A trio of friends at a party are intrigued by an ice-filled bucket of the seltzers, but when the pop of a tab echoes around them, two leather-clad, bleach blond guests come through the refrigerator in a Narnia-like fashion. Acknowledging the "loud flavor" and determining that "the mayor must see this," the two steal the bucket of beverages and the friends follow them into a colorful, fanciful land.
Trees are topped with citrus slices, a metropolis center is bustling with restaurants and street vendors, citizens are rocking the signature Fieri hairstyle, a bridge is carved to match some very iconic sunglasses, and hedges are shaped into burgers and hot dogs. The party goers are starstruck by the Mayor of Flavortown, and when Guy Fieri cracks into a Classic Cola Seltzer Hard Soda, his response is an amazed, "Whoa." Fieri spreads a message throughout the city — via hologram, of course — declaring, "Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda the loudest flavors ever."
What an honor to receive the stamp of approval from the man leading the flavor dynasty. He told TheWrap in 2019 that salting your pasta water was the first rule of Flavortown, but it looks like things have taken off and grown into a full foodie society. "Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda and I are all about loud flavors and I can't wait for fans to see how the 'Land of Loud Flavors' comes to life!" Fieri said in a statement. You can check out the full commercial during Super Bowl LVI on February 13.