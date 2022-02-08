The Surprising Man That Kim Kardashian Just Called A Necessity In Her Life

Kim Kardashian's relationship with plastic surgery has been limited thus far, or at least, that's what the KKW Beauty founder says. An avid client of cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian and facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond (per Us Weekly), the reality star even sent Ourian a warm birthday greeting in a December 2021 Instagram Story (via InsideNova). "Happy birthday to the man who keeps me looking so young! (I hope)," Kardashian captioned alongside a smiling selfie with Ourian.

Kardashian, whose favorite procedure at Diamond's clinic (per his website) is the Diamond Microneedling & PRP combination (also known as the "vampire facials" that Kardashian popularized) has insisted that Botox aside, she's never undergone any other plastic surgery. However, plastic surgeons have disagreed. Surgeon Dr. David Shafer theorized to Us Weekly that Kardashian's "cheeks appeared filled — likely a product such as Voluma or Vollure," adding, "Around her eyes also looks filled, which gives a smooth and youthful appearance. She likely has dermal filler in her lips." Furthermore, Radar Online speculated that Kardashian had a nose job around 2011 in addition to chin shaving, non-surgical rhinoplasty using fillers, and jaw surgery, while The Mirror reported that Kardashian likely employed fat injections to get her famous booty.

The extent of Kardashian's cosmetic enhancements remains murky, but what is clear is how she feels about one of the men behind her always-camera-ready look.