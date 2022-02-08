The Surprising Man That Kim Kardashian Just Called A Necessity In Her Life
Kim Kardashian's relationship with plastic surgery has been limited thus far, or at least, that's what the KKW Beauty founder says. An avid client of cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian and facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond (per Us Weekly), the reality star even sent Ourian a warm birthday greeting in a December 2021 Instagram Story (via InsideNova). "Happy birthday to the man who keeps me looking so young! (I hope)," Kardashian captioned alongside a smiling selfie with Ourian.
Kardashian, whose favorite procedure at Diamond's clinic (per his website) is the Diamond Microneedling & PRP combination (also known as the "vampire facials" that Kardashian popularized) has insisted that Botox aside, she's never undergone any other plastic surgery. However, plastic surgeons have disagreed. Surgeon Dr. David Shafer theorized to Us Weekly that Kardashian's "cheeks appeared filled — likely a product such as Voluma or Vollure," adding, "Around her eyes also looks filled, which gives a smooth and youthful appearance. She likely has dermal filler in her lips." Furthermore, Radar Online speculated that Kardashian had a nose job around 2011 in addition to chin shaving, non-surgical rhinoplasty using fillers, and jaw surgery, while The Mirror reported that Kardashian likely employed fat injections to get her famous booty.
The extent of Kardashian's cosmetic enhancements remains murky, but what is clear is how she feels about one of the men behind her always-camera-ready look.
Kim Kardashian loves the man in charge of her glowing skin
Kim Kardashian and her cosmetic dermatologist have a surprisingly endearing relationship. Filming an appointment with Dr. Simon Ourian in a February 7 Instagram Story (via the Daily Mail), the reality star chatted up Ourian while he measured the proportions of her face (as one does). As Kardashian asked what Ourian was doing with his tools, he replied that he was measuring her facial symmetry, with his assessment being that she had the "most beautiful face" with "wonderful and symmetrical" features (per the Mail). "This man is a necessity in my life," Kardashian facetiously captioned her video. Who wouldn't love a man who helps us look and feel beautiful?
The SKIMS founder had previously shared in a 2018 post on her app that, after having third child Chicago, she had undergone Coolbeam laser treatments for "removing scars, stretch marks and skin imperfections" as well as a non-surgical tummy tuck with Ourian (via Entertainment Tonight). "The best part is that there's very little pain and downtime! I was really scared that it would hurt, but it wasn't bad at all," the mother-of-four gushed. As for Ourian, he holds Kardashian in equally high esteem, telling Us Weekly in October 2021 that he thought Kardashian could be a doctor's consultant. "She brings some of her friends over and a lot of times, the diagnosis that she's made for them is the same diagnosis that I make," Ourian shared at the time.