Nelly's NSFW Instagram Controversy Fully Explained

With a large Instagram following of 3.3 million, you would think rapper Nelly would be careful surrounding what is posted on his social media page, even if it's an innocent mistake.

The "Flap Your Wings" hitmaker recently made headlines and trended on Twitter after a video of himself receiving oral sex was shared to his Instagram story, according to TMZ. The uncensored video featured an unknown woman and proved to be too explicit for the social media platform. Unsurprisingly, the clip didn't go unnoticed and many had something to say about the risque video. "Damn Nelly now I see why Ashanti ain't want you back," one user joked on Twitter, referring to his ex-girlfriend. "I wanna see that got damn Nelly video," another person shared. "Smh do NOT look up why Nelly trending," a third user tweeted.

Due to the video floating around the world wide web, Nelly has currently limited the comments section on his Instagram photos. And, since becoming a trending topic for reasons he wishes he wasn't, Nelly has come forward and apologized.