Nelly's NSFW Instagram Controversy Fully Explained
With a large Instagram following of 3.3 million, you would think rapper Nelly would be careful surrounding what is posted on his social media page, even if it's an innocent mistake.
The "Flap Your Wings" hitmaker recently made headlines and trended on Twitter after a video of himself receiving oral sex was shared to his Instagram story, according to TMZ. The uncensored video featured an unknown woman and proved to be too explicit for the social media platform. Unsurprisingly, the clip didn't go unnoticed and many had something to say about the risque video. "Damn Nelly now I see why Ashanti ain't want you back," one user joked on Twitter, referring to his ex-girlfriend. "I wanna see that got damn Nelly video," another person shared. "Smh do NOT look up why Nelly trending," a third user tweeted.
Due to the video floating around the world wide web, Nelly has currently limited the comments section on his Instagram photos. And, since becoming a trending topic for reasons he wishes he wasn't, Nelly has come forward and apologized.
Nelly is sorry to the 'young lady and her family'
Despite being shared with his own Instagram story, Nelly claims the video of an unknown woman performing oral sex on him was never supposed to be seen by anyone, especially his 3.3 million followers. Even though it was quickly removed from his page, the damage was already done by the time it was shared. Because of this, Nelly is sorry for the implications it may have on the woman involved.
"I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them," the "Just A Dream" hitmaker told TMZ. "This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public." It is unknown how old the video really is, but Us Weekly reported that Nelly had broken up with his longtime girlfriend Shantel Jackson back in August 2021. However, Nelly's team told TMZ the rapper may have been hacked and that they are "investigating a breach" in case more of his private content is to be leaked in the near future, some of which may include his financial information, personal documents, and passwords. Ouch, not good!
In other recent — and more positive — Nelly news, the Grammy Award-winner was recently photographed with Usher, Jermaine Dupri, and Cam'Ron on what appeared to be a night out. The Instagram post was shared on February 7 and remains Nelly's most recent upload since the leaked video.