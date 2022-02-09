Mike Myers' Super Bowl 2022 Commercial Is A Hilarious Throwback

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey resurrected their beloved "Wayne's World" characters for Super Bowl LV in 2021. During the Uber Eats-sponsored ad, their Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar characters encourage viewers to "Eat Local" with a series of visual gags and a guest appearance by Cardi B.

According to Myers, the duo were approached by the popular delivery app with the idea of promoting the company's brand while also supporting local restaurants amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. "Wayne and Garth are the happiest characters we've ever played, and it just seemed like the world really needs them right now," Carvey said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Promoting visibility for local businesses was the perfect excuse for Myers and Carvey to dig up the guitar and drum sticks of their cherished movie characters. "For Dana and I it was a chance to hang out again and to help out," Myers told ET in February 2021. The television spot aired nearly 30 years after the first "Wayne's World" hit theaters, and eventually embedded itself into the cultural lexicon. "Being part of this movie — that now young people who saw it after it was made and it resonated with them and they still wanna see it — I would only call it surreal," Carvey said about reprising the role. Now, for 2022, Myers brought back another hilarious film character from the past for Super Bowl LVI.