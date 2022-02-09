Mike Myers' Super Bowl 2022 Commercial Is A Hilarious Throwback
Mike Myers and Dana Carvey resurrected their beloved "Wayne's World" characters for Super Bowl LV in 2021. During the Uber Eats-sponsored ad, their Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar characters encourage viewers to "Eat Local" with a series of visual gags and a guest appearance by Cardi B.
According to Myers, the duo were approached by the popular delivery app with the idea of promoting the company's brand while also supporting local restaurants amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. "Wayne and Garth are the happiest characters we've ever played, and it just seemed like the world really needs them right now," Carvey said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter.
Promoting visibility for local businesses was the perfect excuse for Myers and Carvey to dig up the guitar and drum sticks of their cherished movie characters. "For Dana and I it was a chance to hang out again and to help out," Myers told ET in February 2021. The television spot aired nearly 30 years after the first "Wayne's World" hit theaters, and eventually embedded itself into the cultural lexicon. "Being part of this movie — that now young people who saw it after it was made and it resonated with them and they still wanna see it — I would only call it surreal," Carvey said about reprising the role. Now, for 2022, Myers brought back another hilarious film character from the past for Super Bowl LVI.
Mike Myers brought back this Austin Powers character
Only days before Super Bowl LVI, General Motors released a teaser on Instagram for their highly-anticipated commercial starring Mike Myers as Dr. Evil from the "Austin Powers" films. The teaser opened with text: "His name is legendary. His plans are diabolical. He rules not with an iron fist, but an iron pinkie." Myers then spun around in a chair and had the trademark "pinkie lifted to the lips” look of the adored villain. Although Dr. Evil had no dialogue in the spot, he did let out a maniacal laugh. "Evil is back for good," the tag read on the screen as the preview ended. Fans were thrilled to see the "Austin Powers" character's return. "Oh, I am totally excited for this!!!" one Instagram user wrote.
Dr. Evil's son, Scott Evil, was included in a separate teaser for the commercial on Instagram. GM showed Seth Green reprising his role as the villain's black sheep son. "The apple never falls far from the tree. But in this case ... The evil genius skipped a generation," the text for the teaser read.
In 2020, Green admitted that he was open to returning to the "Austin Powers" franchise, but it had been several years since he heard about any development on another installment, per Observer. Although, in 2018, Myers unearthed Dr. Evil for a sketch on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." The evil genius played a former staffer at Donald Trump's White House who was an "ideas guy" behind "The Wall."