Jenna Jameson Gives An Update On Her Hospital Stay

Jenna Jameson gave her fans quite the scare when she was admitted to the hospital on January 5. Leading up to the former adult film star's hospitalization, per a January 8 Instagram update from partner Lior Bitton, Jameson had experienced incessant vomiting as well as difficulty walking. "Her muscles in her legs were very weak. So she wasn't able to walk to the bathroom ... I would have to pick her up and carry her to bed," Bitton shared in the video. Doctors initially diagnosed Jameson with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, which per the Mayo Clinic is a "rare disorder in which your body's immune system attacks your nerves," with symptoms including "weakness and tingling in your extremities."

On January 10, Jameson herself confirmed her diagnosis for Guillain-Barré, declaring in a since-deleted video from her hospital bed that she was relieved to finally have "some answers." However, a week later, doctors discovered that Jameson was not afflicted with Guillan-Barré after all following five rounds of immunoglobulin therapy and the usual barrel of treatments and tests for the illness, per People. Jameson has since continued sharing with fans the status of her hospital stay on social media as doctors search for the true answer to her affliction. On February 7, the star had an uplifting update for them.