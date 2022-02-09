Jenna Jameson Gives An Update On Her Hospital Stay
Jenna Jameson gave her fans quite the scare when she was admitted to the hospital on January 5. Leading up to the former adult film star's hospitalization, per a January 8 Instagram update from partner Lior Bitton, Jameson had experienced incessant vomiting as well as difficulty walking. "Her muscles in her legs were very weak. So she wasn't able to walk to the bathroom ... I would have to pick her up and carry her to bed," Bitton shared in the video. Doctors initially diagnosed Jameson with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, which per the Mayo Clinic is a "rare disorder in which your body's immune system attacks your nerves," with symptoms including "weakness and tingling in your extremities."
On January 10, Jameson herself confirmed her diagnosis for Guillain-Barré, declaring in a since-deleted video from her hospital bed that she was relieved to finally have "some answers." However, a week later, doctors discovered that Jameson was not afflicted with Guillan-Barré after all following five rounds of immunoglobulin therapy and the usual barrel of treatments and tests for the illness, per People. Jameson has since continued sharing with fans the status of her hospital stay on social media as doctors search for the true answer to her affliction. On February 7, the star had an uplifting update for them.
Jenna Jameson announces her imminent return from the hospital
Jenna Jameson had some hopeful news for fans on February 7 as she teased a swift return home from the hospital. "Hey you guys. So I am still in the hospital, but I'm doing okay and I'll be out soon," she said on her Instagram Story (via People), blowing kisses to the camera. Jameson has stayed in close contact throughout her hospital stay with fans. In her now-deleted January 10 Instagram Story, Jameson acknowledged and thanked fans for their well wishes. "I just wanted to let you know that I see all your DM's and I appreciate it so much," she said (per People). "We're just working towards getting better."
Following the reversal of Jameson's Guillain-Barré Syndrome diagnosis in late January, her partner Lior Bitton updated her Instagram followers (via Women's Health) that the ex-adult entertainer was still searching answers along with her doctors. "She still in the hospital with on going neurological tests," Bitton said at the time. Meanwhile Jameson's daughter, Batel Lu, is eagerly awaiting Jameson's arrival. "Get ready mom, we coming to break you out of the hospital," read the adorable caption of an Instagram video on Jameson's account of Batel and her cousin riding in a toy truck together. We are certainly rooting for Jenna's continued upward recovery in these difficult times!