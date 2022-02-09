Catt Sadler Spills The Beans About Her New Relationship

Celebrity reporter turned podcast host Catt Sadler first burst onto the entertainment scene in 2006 when she was hired at E! network — a job she described as "a dream come true."

Alas, that all came crashing down in 2017 when she learned that she was making significantly less than her male counterpart, co-host Jason Kennedy. Shortly after, she requested that her salary be increased to a comparable amount but was rebuffed. "It was such an injustice; I knew at my core that I was being discriminated against, so I had no choice," she explained to CBS News about her decision to leave the network and speak out about the gender pay gap.

Unfortunately for Sadler, her love life hasn't been all rainbows and sunshine either as she has weathered not one but two divorces and a high-profile split. But now it appears things are finally starting to look up for the whistleblower and hopeless romantic, per People.