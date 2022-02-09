Catt Sadler Spills The Beans About Her New Relationship
Celebrity reporter turned podcast host Catt Sadler first burst onto the entertainment scene in 2006 when she was hired at E! network — a job she described as "a dream come true."
Alas, that all came crashing down in 2017 when she learned that she was making significantly less than her male counterpart, co-host Jason Kennedy. Shortly after, she requested that her salary be increased to a comparable amount but was rebuffed. "It was such an injustice; I knew at my core that I was being discriminated against, so I had no choice," she explained to CBS News about her decision to leave the network and speak out about the gender pay gap.
Unfortunately for Sadler, her love life hasn't been all rainbows and sunshine either as she has weathered not one but two divorces and a high-profile split. But now it appears things are finally starting to look up for the whistleblower and hopeless romantic, per People.
Catt Sadler said her new beau is 'a perfect hybrid of exciting and fun'
Public figure Catt Sadler is lucky in love again!
Sadler revealed that she was in a new relationship during a bombshell February 8 episode of her podcast, "It Sure Is A Beautiful Day." She continued to gush about her new beau, Greg, telling her guest host Cait Madry that he was "such a unique, miraculous mind and ... you never know what you're gonna get. But that's not all. According to Sadler, her new love interest is "a perfect hybrid of, like, exciting and fun, but also all the things I thought I really wanted."
Still, Sadler is adamant that she's not rushing things — especially when it comes to her young adult sons meeting him. "We're not rushing that piece, giving my boys that respect of space," she maintained. Fortunately, it appears Greg understands the situation as he has four children from a previous marriage as well. According to Sadler, Greg and his ex-wife "have had a discussion about the kids and what that looks like." She added, "It's all very in the open, and it's all cool and all good." Is anyone else getting the sense that a modern-day Brady Bunch is up ahead in the far-off distance for Sadler?!