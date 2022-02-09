Figure Skater Nathan Chen Just Broke A Massive World Record

One of the biggest events at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is figure skating. Every four years audiences look forward to watching the amazing grace and athleticism on ice as figure skaters perform complex choreography and difficult jumps. This year, the United States has its gold medal hopes placed on Nathan Chen in the men's singles event, per The New York Times. Chen has already helped his country win a silver medal in the team event, but is looking to create more history on his own.

Beijing marks Chen's second appearance at the Olympic Games, having previously made his Olympic debut in Pyeongchang in 2018. Chen was considered a heavy favorite four years ago, but did not perform to his best and placed fifth overall in the men's singles, according to his Olympics profile.

Since then, Chen has upped his consistency, winning gold at three world championships and becoming the first male figure skater to compete five different quadruple jumps in competition, per The New York Times. However, Chen has just made more history at this games by breaking a massive world record and could be on his way to getting that elusive gold medal.