Joseph Baena Recalls The Pivotal Moment When News Broke About His True Paternity

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger shocked the world in 2011 when news broke that he fathered a child years prior with his family maid. Schwarzenegger's marriage with Maria Shriver imploded, and the Kennedy family cut him off. ABC News reported in May 2011 that former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger had an affair with housekeeper Patty Baena in 1997, resulting in a son, Joseph Baena. To add insult to injury, Joseph and Christopher Schwarzenegger, his youngest son with Shriver, were born within days of each other.

"After leaving the governor's office I told my wife about this event, which occurred over a decade ago," the governor said in a statement, per MTV News. "I understand and deserve the feelings of anger and disappointment among my friends and family. There are no excuses and I take full responsibility for the hurt I have caused. I have apologized to Maria, my children and my family. I am truly sorry."

The "Terminator actor" stayed mum about the scandal until 2017, when Schwarzenegger finally talked about the situation with Men's Journal. The former California governor said he repaired the damage with his children and has a "healthy relationship" with his son Joseph. "I can beat myself up as much as I want — it's not gonna change the situation," he reflected. "So the key thing is, How do you move forward?"

Now Schwarzenegger's love child, Joseph, is stepping into the spotlight and talking about his life in a cover story for Men's Health.