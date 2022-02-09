Below Deck Season 10 - Here's What We Can Tell Fans So Far
"Below Deck" gives viewers a peek behind the curtain into the world of yachts and yachties. If you haven't seen the show, it takes place on a luxurious mega yacht, following the lives of the crew of deckhands, stewards, and a chef who cater to the wealthy guests while drama goes on behind the scenes. The show takes place in beautiful destinations like St. Martin, Tahiti, and the Virgin Islands, transporting viewers far from real life.
"Below Deck" has turned into another successful franchise for the cable network, spinning off "Below Deck Mediterranean" and "Below Deck Sailing Yacht." Unlike Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchise, which follows the same group of wealthy women each season, most of the crew members on the "Below Deck" shows are new every season.
Noah Samton, a senior vice president of current production for Bravo, told The New York Times that the yachting industry "attracts the kind of people that are good TV." Samton explained, "First of all, they're a lot of young, attractive people. A lot of people that are sort of escaping their lives for some reason, or have this adventurous streak in them." Essentially, they have the right energy to make good TV. The Bravo executive continued, "People who aren't on TV are pretty good at keeping drama behind closed doors. We're really good at finding the people who are going to wear it on their sleeves." That said, here's what we know about "Below Deck" Season 10 so far.
When is the premiere of Below Deck Season 10?
We don't know when Season 10 of "Below Deck" will premiere on Bravo, but "Below Deck" Season 9 brings the high drama we love about the series. The yachting reality show is so popular fans hope the reality yacht series will premiere sooner than later. Meaww reported Bravo traditionally kicks off new seasons of "Below Deck" in the fall. So the best-case scenario could be that a Season 10 premieres in fall 2022! That would be sweet as millions love the "Real Housewives" level of drama set on the high seas.
Variety reported"Below Deck" is Bravo's most-watched show, so the cable network is likely motivated to get the new season back on the air as quickly as possible. Bravo Senior Vice President Noah Samton explained to The New York Times that the yacht reality series has one-third of the production time to produce the same number of episodes. Samton said, "The window for shooting the show is the window and that's it. Whatever we get, we get and we're done." Let's hope the Bravo team can get it done quickly to give fans Season 10 in 2022.
Who is in the cast of Below Deck Season 10?
Bravo has no announcement about the cast for "Below Deck" Season 10. But the untold truth of "Below Deck" is that Captain Lee is the show's star, so he'll likely be back for Season 10. Thank goodness Captain Lee Rosbach came back, after he missed the start of Season 9 due to health issues. The Bravo yacht show wouldn't be the same without the 70-year-old "Stud of the Sea."
Some fans were surprised that in addition to Captain Lee, only two OG cast members were back for Season 9, Chef Rachel Hargrove and first officer Eddie Lucas. Hargrove and Lucas appear to be fan-favorites, so we hope they will return for Season 10. The newest member of the "Below Deck" crew seems has been a hit so we hope she will return for Season 10. Heather Chase's friend Kaylee Milligan came aboard this season and the crew (and fans) seem to love her.
The gruff Captain Lee gave a poignant statement to Variety about the show's first Emmy nomination. "Being part of 'Below Deck' since the beginning has been a wild ride that has been filled with many surprises," Lee said. "I'm extremely humbled to be a small part of the talented team ... and I'm so very proud of everyone."