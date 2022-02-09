Below Deck Season 10 - Here's What We Can Tell Fans So Far

"Below Deck" gives viewers a peek behind the curtain into the world of yachts and yachties. If you haven't seen the show, it takes place on a luxurious mega yacht, following the lives of the crew of deckhands, stewards, and a chef who cater to the wealthy guests while drama goes on behind the scenes. The show takes place in beautiful destinations like St. Martin, Tahiti, and the Virgin Islands, transporting viewers far from real life.

"Below Deck" has turned into another successful franchise for the cable network, spinning off "Below Deck Mediterranean" and "Below Deck Sailing Yacht." Unlike Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchise, which follows the same group of wealthy women each season, most of the crew members on the "Below Deck" shows are new every season.

Noah Samton, a senior vice president of current production for Bravo, told The New York Times that the yachting industry "attracts the kind of people that are good TV." Samton explained, "First of all, they're a lot of young, attractive people. A lot of people that are sort of escaping their lives for some reason, or have this adventurous streak in them." Essentially, they have the right energy to make good TV. The Bravo executive continued, "People who aren't on TV are pretty good at keeping drama behind closed doors. We're really good at finding the people who are going to wear it on their sleeves." That said, here's what we know about "Below Deck" Season 10 so far.