Snoop Dogg Faces Sexual Assault Allegation Ahead Of Super Bowl

Snoop Dogg is gearing up for a performance during the Super Bowl halftime show on February 13. However, he's not letting himself get nervous ahead of the event, which he revealed in an interview with AP on February 8. "I never let the moment get bigger than me," he said. His performance will require him to stay "in the zone" and focused on giving a "great presentation." For him, the nerves come afterwards, while he's waiting for the public's reaction. Ultimately, the upcoming event is a "dream come true" for the "Grandes Ligas" artist. "I can't believe that they will let a real hip-hop artist grace the stage in an NFL Super Bowl," he stated.

Snoop Dogg will perform alongside fellow hip-hop artists Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige, who have also expressed their excitement for the honor. Dr. Dre took to Instagram back in September 2021 to announce the news alongside a photo of the group posing with the Pepsi Halftime Show logo in front of them. He wrote that he was "excited to share the stage" with his fellow singers and looked forward to the "next saga" of his career.

Ahead of the big day, Snoop Dogg was slammed with a lawsuit alleging a sexual assault that took place nearly 10 years ago.