Snoop Dogg Faces Sexual Assault Allegation Ahead Of Super Bowl
Snoop Dogg is gearing up for a performance during the Super Bowl halftime show on February 13. However, he's not letting himself get nervous ahead of the event, which he revealed in an interview with AP on February 8. "I never let the moment get bigger than me," he said. His performance will require him to stay "in the zone" and focused on giving a "great presentation." For him, the nerves come afterwards, while he's waiting for the public's reaction. Ultimately, the upcoming event is a "dream come true" for the "Grandes Ligas" artist. "I can't believe that they will let a real hip-hop artist grace the stage in an NFL Super Bowl," he stated.
Snoop Dogg will perform alongside fellow hip-hop artists Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige, who have also expressed their excitement for the honor. Dr. Dre took to Instagram back in September 2021 to announce the news alongside a photo of the group posing with the Pepsi Halftime Show logo in front of them. He wrote that he was "excited to share the stage" with his fellow singers and looked forward to the "next saga" of his career.
Ahead of the big day, Snoop Dogg was slammed with a lawsuit alleging a sexual assault that took place nearly 10 years ago.
Snoop Dogg's accuser claims he forced oral sex on her
Snoop Dogg is being sued for sexual assault in a lawsuit obtained by Rolling Stone on February 10. The accusation goes back to May 2013 when Jane Doe alleges that the rapper and his associate, Bishop Don "Magic" Juan, assaulted her following a concert at the Club Heat Ultra Lounge in California. She claims that the men were supposed to give her a ride home but took her to Juan's house instead, where he forced her to engage in oral sex. At a later point, she went with the pair to a recording studio under the guise that they would help her advance her career. However, when she went to use the bathroom, Jane Doe claims that Snoop Dogg entered the room and "forced his penis into her mouth." When she didn't comply, he allegedly "proceeded to masturbate and ejaculated on plaintiff's upper chest and lower neck."
In a statement released on February 10, Jane Doe's lawyer, Matt Finkelberg, explained that she has come forward now because she "refuses to be silenced and intimidated any longer," as per NBC News. She is now asking for a jury trial after a failed private mediation session. The "California Gurls" artist has since denied the accusations. He followed up with a pointed Instagram post on February 9 in which he stated that it was "gold digger season," while not referring specifically to Jane Doe.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).