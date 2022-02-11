Dr. Phil's Reputation In Question Amid Startling Claims From Staffers

Dr. Phil McGraw is most well known for his daytime talk show, "Dr. Phil," which has been airing since 2002. On the show, he offers advice to participants typically around the topic of mental health while addressing a wide range of issues, including bullying, drug abuse, domestic violence, suicide, and depression. Before launching his own show, however, the Oklahoma native appeared on "The Oprah Winfrey Show." In a 2011 interview with CBS's "The Early Show," Dr. Phil admitted that he wouldn't have achieved the success he has today without Oprah's help and support in the early days of his television program. According to the psychologist, Oprah was "the factor" in launching the talk show. "She has changed my life," he said. "And how do you say thank you for something like that?"

Over the years, however, the mental health expert has been at the center of a number of controversies around the way participants are treated on the "Dr. Phil" show, as per STAT. One such controversy took place in 2013 when Todd Harzog, who was dealing with alcoholism at the time, claimed that studio employees left out a bottle of vodka and gave him Xanax prior to his segment with Dr. Phil, leading to him appearing drunk in front of the cameras. Dr. Phil denied that these events took place.

Now, however, a new report has brought claims of a toxic on-set environment to light — but this time, for McGraw's staff.