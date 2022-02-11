Snoop Dogg's Business Empire Has Come Full Circle

Just days ahead of his Super Bowl performance, Snoop Dogg has made a pretty significant business move. On Sunday, February 13, the "Gin and Juice" rapper will perform at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, alongside Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar.

For Snoop, this is a dream come true. "I'm still thinking I'm in a dream because I can't believe that they will let a real hip-hop artist grace the stage in an NFL Super Bowl," he told AP. Dr. Dre, meanwhile, said, "This should've happened a long time ago," during a press conference on February 10, per The Hollywood Reporter. "Hip-hop is the biggest genre of music on the planet right now, so it's crazy that it took all of this time for us to be recognized."

Though the show's details are being kept under wraps, Dre added that their first rehearsal was "surprisingly fantastic," and promised fans that the performance will blow their minds. Snoop agrees. "We're just going to wait for that moment and put something together that's spectacular, and do what we're known for doing and add on to the legacy," Snoop told AP. Apart for the upcoming Super Bowl halftime gig, the rapper has even more to celebrate.