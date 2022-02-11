Snoop Dogg's Business Empire Has Come Full Circle
Just days ahead of his Super Bowl performance, Snoop Dogg has made a pretty significant business move. On Sunday, February 13, the "Gin and Juice" rapper will perform at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, alongside Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar.
For Snoop, this is a dream come true. "I'm still thinking I'm in a dream because I can't believe that they will let a real hip-hop artist grace the stage in an NFL Super Bowl," he told AP. Dr. Dre, meanwhile, said, "This should've happened a long time ago," during a press conference on February 10, per The Hollywood Reporter. "Hip-hop is the biggest genre of music on the planet right now, so it's crazy that it took all of this time for us to be recognized."
Though the show's details are being kept under wraps, Dre added that their first rehearsal was "surprisingly fantastic," and promised fans that the performance will blow their minds. Snoop agrees. "We're just going to wait for that moment and put something together that's spectacular, and do what we're known for doing and add on to the legacy," Snoop told AP. Apart for the upcoming Super Bowl halftime gig, the rapper has even more to celebrate.
Snoop Dogg has bought the label that kickstarted his career
Snoop Dogg now owns Death Row Records, the same label that helped kickstart his rap career. As music fans will know, the label was founded in the early '90s by Suge Knight, Dr. Dre, the D.O.C., and Dick Griffey, and introduced artists such as Snoop, Tupac, and others. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the label filed for bankruptcy in 2006 and changed ownership throughout the years, ending up at Blackstone and MNRK. That's when Snoop saw an "immense" value.
"It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members," the rapper told THR. "This is an extremely meaningful moment for me." David Kestnbaum, Blackstone's senior managing director, is also excited about the deal. "We are excited to put the Death Row Records brand back in the hands of a legend like Snoop Dogg."
Fellow rappers seem happy about the news, too. "Snoop acquiring Deathrow is black future month As F**k," Currensy tweeted on February 9. Kanye "Ye" West also took to social media to celebrate Snoop's latest move, reposting the same tweet. "#BLACKFUTUREMONTH," Ye wrote in the Instagram caption. We can't wait to see what's next for Death Row!