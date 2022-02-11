Jim Carrey Returns To A Familiar Role In Verizon's Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

When you think about the Super Bowl and comedy legend Jim Carrey, the mind can easily wander to his role in the first "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" movie as he works the case of finding the Dolphins' missing mascot and quarterback Dan Marino in 1994. However, Verizon had a different zany Carrey character in mind as inspiration for its latest game-day campaign.

Verizon's Super Bowl commercial will aim to promote its 5G in-home and business services in a humorous way, continuing its lighthearted approach after its 2021 ad with Samuel L. Jackson, per Adweek. Apparently, Verizon is going beyond a commercial and presenting fans a mobile experience for what is called the "Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Ultra Pass Powered by Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband" — what a mouthful. The offering of a second-screen experience that "lets fans feel as though they are on stage with the artists," according to People, will be available in the Pepsi Halftime app.

Verizon CCO Andrew McKenchie spoke with Adweek about the commercial and mega-star collaboration: "[Carrey] was pretty psyched to do this and felt like this was the right time — you can't get a better moment than the Super Bowl to do something like this," noting the significance of the nostalgic character reference from 25 years ago. Carrey posted a look at Verizon's campaign on Twitter with the caption, "This Sunday ... he's back ... and he just wants to connect!"