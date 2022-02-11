Seth Rogen's Bold Statement About The Oscars Is Sure To Ruffle Some Feathers
You've heard of the Oscars, of course — the big awards to-do that Hollywood big-wigs throw every year. After the nominees for the 2022 Academy Awards were announced on February 8, pretty much everyone who watches movies (so, everyone) had an opinion on the results. But even if you're totally happy with the nominations this year by some miracle, Seth Rogen recently gave an interview with Insider that may still give you an opportunity for righteous indignation.
Though Rogen is not nominated for an Oscar himself, the industry's biggest awards ceremony of the year was bound to come up in the conversation, including the fact that the telecast hasn't been pulling in the kind of ratings that the Hollywood elite might have expected or preferred, as reported by CNBC. That is certainly one reason there has been so much controversy over who will host the ceremony, as an especially charismatic and talented emcee might help draw in viewers and attention.
But Rogen doesn't seem convinced that any of it matters at all, actually.
Seth Rogen asks why anyone should care about the Oscars
While speaking to Insider about his upcoming Super Bowl ad, Seth Rogen was a bit dismissive of the general hullabaloo over the Oscars' falling telecast ratings. "I don't get why movie people care so much if other people care what awards we give ourselves," he said, referring to the public's apparent apathy toward the ceremony. "I don't care who wins the automobile awards. No other industry expects everyone to care about what awards they shower upon themselves."
Rogen summed up the situation rather straightforwardly: "Maybe people just don't care. Maybe they did for a while and they stopped caring. And why should they?" We have to admit that this is a pretty fair point. And Rogen isn't even the first person to have made it. Screenwriter and director Paul Schrader asked if anybody cared about the Oscars anymore in January 2021 on Facebook, according to Esquire. At around the same time, The Washington Post published an article with the headline: "Why Do the Oscars Matter?" CNN published a story with the headline "Does Anyone Care About the Oscars?" all the way back in 2008.
Seeing as we're all still talking about the awards, apparently somebody does.