Seth Rogen's Bold Statement About The Oscars Is Sure To Ruffle Some Feathers

You've heard of the Oscars, of course — the big awards to-do that Hollywood big-wigs throw every year. After the nominees for the 2022 Academy Awards were announced on February 8, pretty much everyone who watches movies (so, everyone) had an opinion on the results. But even if you're totally happy with the nominations this year by some miracle, Seth Rogen recently gave an interview with Insider that may still give you an opportunity for righteous indignation.

Though Rogen is not nominated for an Oscar himself, the industry's biggest awards ceremony of the year was bound to come up in the conversation, including the fact that the telecast hasn't been pulling in the kind of ratings that the Hollywood elite might have expected or preferred, as reported by CNBC. That is certainly one reason there has been so much controversy over who will host the ceremony, as an especially charismatic and talented emcee might help draw in viewers and attention.

But Rogen doesn't seem convinced that any of it matters at all, actually.