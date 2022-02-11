Zahara Jolie-Pitt Shows Off Her Eye-Catching New Look

As one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, Angelina Jolie has endured quite a bit of hardship and public scrutiny to get to where she is today. Her tumultuous split from Brad Pitt in 2016 was one of the biggest headlines of the decade and their custody battle has been even messier, with Jolie accusing Pitt of alleged domestic violence, per The Blast. As of 2021, their custody battle is ongoing, and a major source of contention has been Pitt's limited visitation rights. A source from Pitt's circle told People in December 2021 that "his kids matter the most to him," and he hopes this year will be more "positive" for him. However, as Pitt waits for their long custody battle to have some sort of resolution, his kids are growing up before his eyes, and are seemingly a lot closer with Jolie.

Last October, Jolie was joined by children — Maddox, twins Vivienne and Knox, Shiloh, and Zahara, on the red carpet for the "Eternals" premiere, according to Today. Since then, Jolie has been seen in-and-out with her children on grocery runs and involving them in important advocacy work. In fact, Jolie recently took Zahara to Washington to see her speak on Capitol Hill, where her daughter also showed off an eye-catching look on the trip.