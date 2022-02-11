Zahara Jolie-Pitt Shows Off Her Eye-Catching New Look
As one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, Angelina Jolie has endured quite a bit of hardship and public scrutiny to get to where she is today. Her tumultuous split from Brad Pitt in 2016 was one of the biggest headlines of the decade and their custody battle has been even messier, with Jolie accusing Pitt of alleged domestic violence, per The Blast. As of 2021, their custody battle is ongoing, and a major source of contention has been Pitt's limited visitation rights. A source from Pitt's circle told People in December 2021 that "his kids matter the most to him," and he hopes this year will be more "positive" for him. However, as Pitt waits for their long custody battle to have some sort of resolution, his kids are growing up before his eyes, and are seemingly a lot closer with Jolie.
Last October, Jolie was joined by children — Maddox, twins Vivienne and Knox, Shiloh, and Zahara, on the red carpet for the "Eternals" premiere, according to Today. Since then, Jolie has been seen in-and-out with her children on grocery runs and involving them in important advocacy work. In fact, Jolie recently took Zahara to Washington to see her speak on Capitol Hill, where her daughter also showed off an eye-catching look on the trip.
Zahara Jolie-Pitt has fun with a new hairstyle
Focusing on her advocacy work in recent years, Angelina Jolie delivered an emotional and impactful speech while discussing domestic violence at Capitol Hill on February 9. Jolie, alongside daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, were there to urge the U.S. Senate to vote in favor of renewing the Violence Against Women Act, according to Variety.
During her speech, Jolie spoke about the importance of passing the law so women in abusive situations don't "feel powerless by their abusers." Jolie shared her support for the VAWA on her Instagram, writing she was "also glad to share in the advocacy with Zahara — and for her presence to calm my nerves before today's press conference."
Zahara was also a scene-stealer herself, showing off her blue braids, and casual style in a beige coat. The Daily Mail noted that Angelina jetted out with Zahara a few days after she finished her speech. The two walked hand-in-hand as they made their way through the airport. Zahara twinned with her mother again, wearing a long brown coat over a black dress, and finished off her outfit with an orange purse and converse shoes.