Anderson Cooper Surprises Everyone With Huge Baby News

Anderson Cooper loves being a father, a title he earned in April 2020 when he welcomed his son Wyatt Morgan via surrogate with former partner Benjamin Maisani, which he announced on Instagram. Even though Cooper and Maisani announced their split in March 2018, they emphasized they continued to regard each other as "family," according to People. "We remain the best of friends, and will continue to share much of our lives together," they said in a statement. Cooper and Maisani proved theirs were no empty words when they announced their intention to raise baby Wyatt together. "It's probably an unusual setup, but I knew he would be a great dad, and he is. We're exes, but we're family to each other, and we love each other as family and as co-parents," the CNN anchor told People in September 2021.

Their raising Wyatt together sparked questions of whether the former partners would rekindle their romance, but that doesn't appear to be in the cards. "No, no, that's not going to happen," Cooper said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." They may no longer be a couple, but Cooper and Maisani do still live together while raising a son. "That's a show right there. I think we should produce a show about that," DeGeneres joked about Cooper's modern family arrangement.

Cooper and Maisani proved once again that they aren't concerned about what people think about their family structure, though, as the co-parents recently announced some pretty big news about their ever evolving dynamics.