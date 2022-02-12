Source Claims Miranda Lambert Is Officially Trying For A Baby
After ending her marriage to country star Blake Shelton and dating a string of other musicians, Miranda Lambert found love outside the industry. In January 2019, Lambert secretly married Brendan McLoughlin, a New York City police officer, which she announced on Instagram the following month. "I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full," she captioned the post. The Grammy winner kept her plans under wraps in an attempt to do things differently this time around. "I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. So was my divorce," she told People in October 2019.
With McLoughlin, Lambert wanted to draw a clear line between her personal life and her career as a country star. "I learned then that [my personal life] is not for everybody else. This is my actual life," she told the outlet. "With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could." With the handsome cop, Lambert was sure from the get-go. "When I know what I do want I snatch it right up," she said.
In January, Lambert and McLoughlin marked their third anniversary — a milestone they celebrated by the beach. "Spent a few days in the sun with my sunshine," Lambert captioned a February 2 Instagram slideshow featuring pictures of the love birds enjoying themselves. This anniversary is a particularly important one for Lambert and McLoughlin, who might be considering expanding their family.
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin want to grow their family
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin might be ready to welcome a new addition to their family. In fact, the country star has reportedly begun trying to get pregnant, an insider told Us Weekly on February 11. "She and Brendan decided after their third wedding anniversary, they would start trying," the source told the outlet. "Miranda is thrilled and Brendan has always wanted to [have kids with her]."
Lambert previously opened up about her desire to have kids, but explained she wanted the timing to be just perfect. "That's the one thing I really want to plan the right way, because I don't want to have children and raise them on a plane or a bus," Lambert said in 2012, according to People, when she was married to Blake Shelton. Then, Lambert was still in her 20s and focused on her award-filled career. Now that she's in her late 30s and an established artist, Lambert might be ready to set some time aside.
Besides, Lambert has gotten a small taste of motherhood through McLoughlin's son from a previous relationship. "My stepson is amazing," she told Extra in June 2019. As the pet mom of 13 dogs, Lambert has plenty of room in her heart, but she suggested McLoughlin's son showed her a different kind of love. "I've raised a million dogs, so I feel like I've got that part of my womanly/motherly thing is full, so this is a whole new journey," she added.