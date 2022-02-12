Source Claims Miranda Lambert Is Officially Trying For A Baby

After ending her marriage to country star Blake Shelton and dating a string of other musicians, Miranda Lambert found love outside the industry. In January 2019, Lambert secretly married Brendan McLoughlin, a New York City police officer, which she announced on Instagram the following month. "I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full," she captioned the post. The Grammy winner kept her plans under wraps in an attempt to do things differently this time around. "I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. So was my divorce," she told People in October 2019.

With McLoughlin, Lambert wanted to draw a clear line between her personal life and her career as a country star. "I learned then that [my personal life] is not for everybody else. This is my actual life," she told the outlet. "With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could." With the handsome cop, Lambert was sure from the get-go. "When I know what I do want I snatch it right up," she said.

In January, Lambert and McLoughlin marked their third anniversary — a milestone they celebrated by the beach. "Spent a few days in the sun with my sunshine," Lambert captioned a February 2 Instagram slideshow featuring pictures of the love birds enjoying themselves. This anniversary is a particularly important one for Lambert and McLoughlin, who might be considering expanding their family.