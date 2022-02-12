The Social Media Drama Between Nicki Minaj And Normani Explained

Staying in their lanes! That's what Nicki Minaj and Normani Hamilton seem to be doing after fans noticed the two unfollowed each other on Instagram, causing everyone to speculate what happened between the artists.

Back when Normani was still in the girl band Fifth Harmony, she and Minaj got along. That could be because at the time, Fifth Harmony was a pop band and did not encroach on Minaj's reign as female rapper. In 2018, Minaj even stuck up for the former 5H singer after Tiffany Haddish made fun of the group at the MTV VMAs, after former bandmate Camila Cabello snagged the nominations and awards. Minaj shot back at Haddish's dig to the other members — not finding the joke funny. "Don't be coming for Fifth Harmony, because Normani is that b****," she said, per People.

And Normani seems to have appreciated the gesture from Minaj, tweeting to her, "I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you. You perfect queen you! Thank you for lifting me up.... Now y'all know I love some Nickiiiiiiiii." But now that Normani has made her entrance as a solo artist in the R&B space — even linking up with Minaj's enemy Cardi B on her latest single "Wild Side" – it seems she and Minaj are no longer on good terms as they have unfollowed one another on social media.