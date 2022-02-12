The Social Media Drama Between Nicki Minaj And Normani Explained
Staying in their lanes! That's what Nicki Minaj and Normani Hamilton seem to be doing after fans noticed the two unfollowed each other on Instagram, causing everyone to speculate what happened between the artists.
Back when Normani was still in the girl band Fifth Harmony, she and Minaj got along. That could be because at the time, Fifth Harmony was a pop band and did not encroach on Minaj's reign as female rapper. In 2018, Minaj even stuck up for the former 5H singer after Tiffany Haddish made fun of the group at the MTV VMAs, after former bandmate Camila Cabello snagged the nominations and awards. Minaj shot back at Haddish's dig to the other members — not finding the joke funny. "Don't be coming for Fifth Harmony, because Normani is that b****," she said, per People.
And Normani seems to have appreciated the gesture from Minaj, tweeting to her, "I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you. You perfect queen you! Thank you for lifting me up.... Now y'all know I love some Nickiiiiiiiii." But now that Normani has made her entrance as a solo artist in the R&B space — even linking up with Minaj's enemy Cardi B on her latest single "Wild Side" – it seems she and Minaj are no longer on good terms as they have unfollowed one another on social media.
Nicki Minaj and Normani's feud involves Cardi B
Up until 2021, things were good for Nicki Minaj and Normani Hamilton. Minaj stood up for the former Fifth Harmony star, and they even starred alongside Ariana Grande in the "Charlie's Angels" album for the song "Bad To You."
Yet, once Normani turned to focus on her solo career and enlisted the help of Cardi B for her song "Wild Side," things got messy. Cardi B and Minaj have had a longstanding feud, per Glamour. Minaj — being an acclaimed female rapper — seemed to have an issue with Cardi stepping into the game and referenced that in her songs. "I heard these labels are trying to make another me / Everything you're getting little hoe is because of me," Minaj rapped on the song "No Flag" in 2017. From there the feud only continued to get messy with Minaj and Cardi claiming there was no drama between them, but then continuously sub-tweeting one another on social media.
But, it seems Cardi and Minaj's disagreements stuck Normani right in the middle — causing Minaj to hit that unfollow button — when Normani chose to have Cardi on the single. Apparently following the pairs collaboration, Minaj's fans went after Normani and Minaj didn't stop them either. Now, as Normani is working on her album, it seems the two are unfollowing one another, staying in their own lanes and out of drama.