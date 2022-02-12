Is Prince Charles Really Going To Banish Prince Andrew From Windsor Castle?

As the future king of England, Prince Charles has always led a different life than his brother, Prince Andrew. Charles is known to be stiff, but eccentric in his ways, according to USA Today. Like his mother, he is a rule follower and keeps to himself. Prince Andrew, in contrast, is known as the "party prince" and has a reputation of being spoiled and arrogant, per The Guardian. As a result, the brothers have always had a complicated relationship.

In recent years, their relationship has gotten even more strained as the royal family finds itself having to rehabilitate their image due to Andrew's supposed past actions. For years, Andrew has found himself in controversy because of his friendships with convicted sex traffickers, Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein, the latter of whom died by suicide in his cell in August 2019. Virginia Giuffre, one of Maxwell and Epstein's victims, launched a civil case against Andrew in August 2021, claiming she was trafficked to him when she was just 17 years old.

Though Andrew has denied Giuffre's accusations, Queen Elizabeth was forced to strip him of his royal and military titles on January 13, as he fights his case as a private citizen. The Daily Mail reported that Charles played a significant role in influencing the decision. Now, a new report suggests that Charles is taking things further by potentially banning his brother from Windsor Castle.