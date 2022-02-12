Is Prince Charles Really Going To Banish Prince Andrew From Windsor Castle?
As the future king of England, Prince Charles has always led a different life than his brother, Prince Andrew. Charles is known to be stiff, but eccentric in his ways, according to USA Today. Like his mother, he is a rule follower and keeps to himself. Prince Andrew, in contrast, is known as the "party prince" and has a reputation of being spoiled and arrogant, per The Guardian. As a result, the brothers have always had a complicated relationship.
In recent years, their relationship has gotten even more strained as the royal family finds itself having to rehabilitate their image due to Andrew's supposed past actions. For years, Andrew has found himself in controversy because of his friendships with convicted sex traffickers, Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein, the latter of whom died by suicide in his cell in August 2019. Virginia Giuffre, one of Maxwell and Epstein's victims, launched a civil case against Andrew in August 2021, claiming she was trafficked to him when she was just 17 years old.
Though Andrew has denied Giuffre's accusations, Queen Elizabeth was forced to strip him of his royal and military titles on January 13, as he fights his case as a private citizen. The Daily Mail reported that Charles played a significant role in influencing the decision. Now, a new report suggests that Charles is taking things further by potentially banning his brother from Windsor Castle.
Prince Charles wants Prince Andrew to lay low
Prince Charles has reportedly ordered his embattled younger brother Prince Andrew to keep "out of the line of sight" and to stay away from Windsor Castle as he prepares to stand trial in his sexual assault case in the United States. The Sun reports that the future king felt like Andrew should lay low and "warned" him not to go near Windsor, where he was photographed in cars, riding horses, and doing leisurely activities over the summer (via the Daily Mail).
"Charles does not want Andrew to be photographed every other day looking happy and waving as he is driven to the castle," a royal source told the outlet. The source added that Andrew would eventually "be made to leave Windsor and could get several million pounds from the royal family." However, Andrew has reportedly made it clear that he does not intend to become an unknown in the royal family.
Charles' latest move comes after he reportedly voiced his intention to streamline the monarchy. Per Vanity Fair, Charles wanted to distance Andrew from "the firm" in order to save the monarchy from any more humiliation. Well, it looks like Charles has gotten his wish with Andrew having disappeared from Windsor Castle as of late.