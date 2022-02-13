Here's How Much Mike Myers Is Actually Worth

It may have been a while since we've seen actor Mike Myers on the big screen, but the former "Saturday Night Live" comedian has found himself back in the headlines thanks to the 2022 Super Bowl. No, he didn't switch careers to NFL player; he would actually be starring in a commercial airing during the big game!

While it's safe to say that Myers dominated the 1990s and early 2000s with his popular movie franchises, these days the dad-of-three keeps a pretty low profile. Outside of doing a few commercials here and there, as of February 2022, Myers' last big-screen role was back in 2018 in the film "Bohemian Rhapsody." Perhaps he has been doing a bit less lately because well... he can. The "Shrek" star has certainly made enough money to kick back and relax after being a major Hollywood player for almost five decades. Because of his long career and many successes, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Myers has earned a whopping $200 million.

And it's not like Myers needs the fame, either. Not only is he, of course, already a household name, but the "Wayne's World" star told People in 2022, "I'm actually quite reserved when I'm not performing." He continued, "I have a public life and I have a very, very private life. I go between the two, and it's always satisfying." So now you're probably wondering: How did Myers make all that money in his public life, and how does he spend it in his private life? Let's break down Mike Myers' net worth to find out.