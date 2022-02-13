The Famous Comedy Actor Starring In Greenlight's Super Bowl 2022 Commercial
Greenlight Financial Technology is debuting their first Super Bowl ad — titled "I'll Take It" — featuring a famous TV comedy actor. The company's 2022 Super Bowl ad stars Ty Burrell from "Modern Family." He won two Emmys (and earned six Emmy nominations) playing Phil Dunphy on the popular ABC series. In doing so, Burrell turned the clueless Dunphy into one of America's most lovable dads, so it seems like Greenlight made a great choice hiring the "Modern Family" star for their ad.
The Greenlight platform helps parents educate and talk to their kids about money. The company was founded in 2017 and has grown to have 5 million users. Variety reported the big game is forecast to have an audience of between 97 and 100 million viewers, so that many more people can learn about Greenlight. So many companies hire famous actors and celebrities for game-day ads because of the large audience. For example, in addition to Burrell promoting Greenlight, Idris Elba stars in the Super Bowl ad for Booking.com.
If you want to catch all of this year's star-studded commercials, the 2022 Super Bowl pregame coverage airs from 1 to 6 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock Premium, according to NBC Sports. The kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on NBC. But in the meantime, you'll LOL at Greenlight's Super Bowl 2022 commercial starring Burrell.
Ty Burrell goes for broke in Greenlight's Super Bowl 2022 commercial
"Modern Family" star Ty Burrell goes for broke — literally — in Greenlight's Super Bowl 2022 commercial. The "I'll Take It" ad shows Burrell making a series of outrageous buying decisions, from a hot air balloon to a jetpack. The ad ends with Burrell asking, "What do you mean I'm broke?" Then a dad sitting with his kids nearby exclaims, "And that's why mom and I use Greenlight to teach you about money."
In a statement, Burrell said, "It's great when comedy can help draw attention to something as important as financial literacy." The Greenlight ad essentially uses Burrell's comedy talents to exaggerate what can happen when an adult grows up without financial education. The TV commercial demonstrates the ways Greenlight helps parents raise financially-savvy kids. The "Modern Family" star continued in his statement, "I love Greenlight's mission to help parents teach their kids about money and make it easier for families to learn together."
Rachel Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer of Greenlight, explained to Hollywood Life, "As a family-focused company, we have always looked for opportunities to shine a light on the world of money for parents and kids alike." Hamilton explained that by working with partners and Burrell, Greenlight was able to "bring to life the importance of financial literacy in a humorous, entertaining way that makes the topic approachable for families." Overall, the ad is a fun way to explain a serious topic.