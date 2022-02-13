The Famous Comedy Actor Starring In Greenlight's Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

Greenlight Financial Technology is debuting their first Super Bowl ad — titled "I'll Take It" — featuring a famous TV comedy actor. The company's 2022 Super Bowl ad stars Ty Burrell from "Modern Family." He won two Emmys (and earned six Emmy nominations) playing Phil Dunphy on the popular ABC series. In doing so, Burrell turned the clueless Dunphy into one of America's most lovable dads, so it seems like Greenlight made a great choice hiring the "Modern Family" star for their ad.

The Greenlight platform helps parents educate and talk to their kids about money. The company was founded in 2017 and has grown to have 5 million users. Variety reported the big game is forecast to have an audience of between 97 and 100 million viewers, so that many more people can learn about Greenlight. So many companies hire famous actors and celebrities for game-day ads because of the large audience. For example, in addition to Burrell promoting Greenlight, Idris Elba stars in the Super Bowl ad for Booking.com.

If you want to catch all of this year's star-studded commercials, the 2022 Super Bowl pregame coverage airs from 1 to 6 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock Premium, according to NBC Sports. The kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on NBC. But in the meantime, you'll LOL at Greenlight's Super Bowl 2022 commercial starring Burrell.