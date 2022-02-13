Idris Elba's Super Bowl 2022 Commercial Will Leave You In Stitches

It's finally Super Bowl Sunday and the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will battle it out at SoFi Stadium. Watching the Super Bowl on television can often be as entertaining as the game because of the great ads. According to Variety, the big game will draw an estimated audience between 97 and 100 million viewers, and unsurprisingly, the cost to air a commercial in the Super Bowl is high, with advertisers paying as much as $6.5 million for one 30-second commercial. But there is some new research that is bad news for brands advertising in the big game. Science Daily reported new research that shows nearly a third of ads play to empty rooms!

Nevertheless, if you are a rabid Super Bowl fan, we've got the latest on how to watch the game. According to NBC Sports, the 2022 Super Bowl Pregame coverage airs from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock Premium. The kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST on NBC, with the National Anthem beginning at 6:18 p.m. EST. Some Super Bowl 2022 commercials have already aired, and Booking.com made a great choice for their Super Bowl 2022 commercial. The company cast Idris Elba to represent it during the Super Bowl, and the ad itself will boost Elba to an incredible audience. One thing we're betting on this Super Bowl Sunday is that Elba's Booking.com commercial will leave you in stitches.