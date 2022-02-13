Zach Braff's Super Bowl Commercial Features A Song That Will Never Get Out Of Your Head

The TV series "Scrubs" ended in 2010, but the show is still beloved by fans. "Scrubs" stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison reunited for T-Mobile's Super Bowl 2022 ad, singing a catchy musical number together. Braff and Faison starred in "Scrubs," playing medical interns (and best friends) John Michael "J.D." Dorian and Christopher Turk, for nine seasons. People reported the former "Scrubs" stars remained friends, and the duo even has a podcast "Fake Doctors, Real Friends" on iHeart Radio.

Like the rest of us, the coronavirus pandemic has changed Braff's life. This time was especially hectic and heartbreaking for Braff. The actor-director talked to The Hollywood Reporter in 2020 in the middle of his best friend Nick Cordero's battle with COVID-19. Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots and their child Elvis lived in Braff's guest house during the Broadway star's battle with COVID-19. Braff told THR, "I think a lot of people are still under the impression that this is only really dire for seniors, but I'm here to tell you that a very healthy 41-year-old friend of mine is fighting for his life." Cordero lost his fight on July 5, 2020. But Braff promised Cordero he would make sure Elvis had an extraordinary life and take care of Kloots.

Braff is making good on his promise to Cordero, and he seems to be living his best life these days, dancing and singing in the Super Bowl ad with his BFF.