Zach Braff's Super Bowl Commercial Features A Song That Will Never Get Out Of Your Head
The TV series "Scrubs" ended in 2010, but the show is still beloved by fans. "Scrubs" stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison reunited for T-Mobile's Super Bowl 2022 ad, singing a catchy musical number together. Braff and Faison starred in "Scrubs," playing medical interns (and best friends) John Michael "J.D." Dorian and Christopher Turk, for nine seasons. People reported the former "Scrubs" stars remained friends, and the duo even has a podcast "Fake Doctors, Real Friends" on iHeart Radio.
Like the rest of us, the coronavirus pandemic has changed Braff's life. This time was especially hectic and heartbreaking for Braff. The actor-director talked to The Hollywood Reporter in 2020 in the middle of his best friend Nick Cordero's battle with COVID-19. Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots and their child Elvis lived in Braff's guest house during the Broadway star's battle with COVID-19. Braff told THR, "I think a lot of people are still under the impression that this is only really dire for seniors, but I'm here to tell you that a very healthy 41-year-old friend of mine is fighting for his life." Cordero lost his fight on July 5, 2020. But Braff promised Cordero he would make sure Elvis had an extraordinary life and take care of Kloots.
Braff is making good on his promise to Cordero, and he seems to be living his best life these days, dancing and singing in the Super Bowl ad with his BFF.
Scrubs' Zach Braff and Donald Faison reunite for T-Mobile's ad
Zach Braff and Donald Faison reunited for T-Mobile's Super Bowl 2022 musical ad. The former "Scrubs" stars sing a T-Mobile version of "I Feel Pretty" from "West Side Story" in the commercial. Braff laments his high internet bill, singing and dancing out to his front yard where he sees next-door neighbor Faison. The man who played Christopher Turk on "Scrubs" sings T-Mobile's internet service benefits. Braff and Faison's commercial is fun, causing People to tease, "J.D. and Turk are together again!"
T-Mobile told AdWeek the brand purchased the third slot in Super Bowl 2022 to promote their internet services. T-Mobile CCO Peter DeLuca explained the carrier got the rights to use the famous "West Side Story" song from the estate of the late musical composer Stephen Sondheim. DeLuca said, "Once they saw the piece and how thoughtful it was going to be they actually granted us the use rights for it."
The telecom COO also told AdWeek Super Bowl ads are important to the brand, since it's "the largest platform" to reach consumers. DeLuca explained, "So what you have to try to do is keep the message super simple, but really land it big, as I always like to say. And that's our approach this year." Simply and catchy, thanks to Braff and Faison's bromance.