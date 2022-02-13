Taco Bell Joins Forces With This Chart-Topping Singer For Their Super Bowl 2022 Commercial
For those whose favorite part of Super Bowl LVI isn't football, they know that this is the time for commercials to shine. Many big-named brands like to use out-of-the-box content and creativity to appeal to those whose favorite part of the Super Bowl is the halftime show. These brands like to use big name celebrities to get their quirky selling points across, and it definitely costs them a pretty penny. Back in 2021, on average, a 30-second Super Bowl commercial cost a whopping $5.6 million, according to NBC New York. Factor in inflation and celebrities defining their (expensive) worth, we are pretty sure those ads definitely broke the bank this year.
Although it seems like fast-foot establishment Taco Bell is prepared to spare no expense, because not only did they recruit some heavy hitter rockstars, they also have a rising pop, hip-hop, and R&B superstar on their roster, as well. The artist they used to star in their ad might not come as a shocker to some people, since the brand has a very hilarious social media past with them.
Doja Cat covers Celebrity Skin for Taco Bell
Rising superstar and Taco Bell Mexican Pizza enthusiast Doja Cat finally got the collaboration of her dreams. She's the star of Taco Bell's newest commercial called "The Grande Escape," which will air "during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI," per Pitchfork. Doja Cat recorded a new version of an old rock hit, Hole's "Celebrity Skin," and collaborated with rock legend Courtney Love to update the lyrics so it can fit the commercial.
"It's no secret I'm a major Taco Bell fan which has made my role with this campaign all the more fun," Doja Cat said in a press release, via Hypebae. "I've enjoyed every moment of this campaign, especially the ones where we get to break all the rules, and look forward to continuing collaborating with the brand."
In the commercial, Doja Cat can be seen leading a mass departure of people from a clown college to discover themselves and "live más." The scene is set to the tune of Blink-182's Travis Barker's drums, the production skills of Yeti Beats, and Love's lyrics. "[Doja's] really leaning into her own authentic self," Tracee Larocca, head of Taco Bell's brand creative, told Adweek. "She's always showing up in a genuine way, and that's really important to us as we start talking about what it means to 'Live Más.'" Love is also very excited to see the commercial air and sent Doja mad love on Twitter to celebrate. "Luvvv u @DojaCat. Add rock goddess to your resume," Love tweeted with a heart, fire, and crown emoji.