Fans Can't Stop Talking About The Shoutout To Tupac At The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Dr. Dre was not kidding when he said that he and other rap royalty would give it their all during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

During the press conference on February 10, the "The Next Episode" rapper said that the congregation of hip-hop legends on the Super Bowl's stage had been a long time coming. "This should've happened a long time ago. Hip-hop is the biggest genre of music on the planet right now, so it's crazy that it took all of this time for us to be recognized," he said, per The Hollywood Reporter. "I think we're going to go on and do a fantastic show and we're going to do it so big that they can't deny us any more in the future."

And a fantastic show they did, as millions of fans tuned in to the halftime program, where Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar dominated the stadium. Each of them performed a selection of their greatest hits, and Dr. Dre even offered a subtle tribute to another hip-hop god, the one and only Tupac.