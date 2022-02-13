Doritos Super Bowl Ad Has Salt-N-Pepa Fans Worried For A Surprising Reason

Even those who aren't fans of hip hop duo Salt-N-Pepa are sure to recognize their hit song "Push It." Though released in the '80s, the song has remained popular enough to earn them not one but two Super Bowl TV slots, the first being in a Geico ad in 2014. For 2022's game, a cover of "Push It" by Megan Thee Stallion and Charlie Puth was featured in a Frito Lay commercial for Cool Ranch Doritos and Flamin' Hot Cheetos. In case you missed it, the commercial shows a group of wild animals discovering the bags of chips accidentally dropped by a zoologist observing them from a tree above. As more animals begin to gather around the chips, a bird begins to sing "Push It" while a fox and herd of buffalos beat box.

Considering "Push It" plays a major role in the plot of the commercial, it has viewers across Twitter praising the creativity, but also expressing concern over whether Salt-N-Pepa are getting paid by Frito Lay for the use of the song. "I hope Salt n Pepa own the rights to Push it cause it's used constantly," someone else said. "Wonder if #SaltnPepa seeing some coin off that commercial?" another added.

So is the worry warranted? Let's say just say Salt-N-Pepa isn't sweating a thing.