Dr. Dre's Musical Talent Stole The Halftime Show
The Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show is always a big part of the annual sports event. Previous performers have included Beyoncé, Prince, The Weeknd, No Doubt, and Lady Gaga, to name a few.
This year, the NFL turned it up a notch by inviting music heavyweights Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar to entertain millions of households around the world on February 13 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Their explosive set opened up with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg performing the legendary "The Next Episode" and "California Love," and was followed by numerous other hits from the stars in the lineup. Blige slayed with "Family Affair" and "No More Drama," while Eminem rapped a clip of "Forget About Dre" before going straight into "Lose Yourself." Lamar performed "Alright" after 50 Cent made a surprise appearance with "In Da Club." Another bonus to the lineup was Anderson .Paak, who took to the stage to perform drums. The performers then all reunited at the end when Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg gave hip-hop fans more with "Still D.R.E."
Unsurprisingly, the Super Bowl halftime show was a big talking point on social media. However, there was one particular moment that viewers believe stole the show.
Dr. Dre paid tribute to Tupac Shakur on the piano
Dr. Dre paid tribute to iconic rapper Tupac Shakur more than once during his Super Bowl halftime show performance on February 13. Due to the event taking place in California, it was inevitable that he would perform his collaboration with the deceased icon, "California Love." However, he chose to honor the "Poetic Justice" actor once again at the end. This time, it was done subtly. After explosive performances from the jaw-dropping lineup, Dr. Dre slowed it down by performing a few bars of Shakur's song "I Ain't Mad At Cha" on the piano. With many fans of hip-hop tuned in, it comes as no surprise that many noticed the touching tribute. In fact, many believed it was the highlight of the night.
"No idea who won the #SuperBowl but that half time show gave me goosebumps. Especially when Dre did this on the piano," one user tweeted. "dr dre on the piano w/ I ain't mad at cha made me tear up," another person shared. "Did anyone else notice Dr. Dre playing 2Pac's "I Ain't Mad At Cha" on the piano BEFORE he tickled the ivories on "Still D.R.E.?" Bada**," remarked a third fan. There have been many lackluster Super Bowl halftime shows in the past, but it's clear that Dr. Dre and company did not drop the ball.