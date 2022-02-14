Dr. Dre's Musical Talent Stole The Halftime Show

The Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show is always a big part of the annual sports event. Previous performers have included Beyoncé, Prince, The Weeknd, No Doubt, and Lady Gaga, to name a few.

This year, the NFL turned it up a notch by inviting music heavyweights Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar to entertain millions of households around the world on February 13 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Their explosive set opened up with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg performing the legendary "The Next Episode" and "California Love," and was followed by numerous other hits from the stars in the lineup. Blige slayed with "Family Affair" and "No More Drama," while Eminem rapped a clip of "Forget About Dre" before going straight into "Lose Yourself." Lamar performed "Alright" after 50 Cent made a surprise appearance with "In Da Club." Another bonus to the lineup was Anderson .Paak, who took to the stage to perform drums. The performers then all reunited at the end when Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg gave hip-hop fans more with "Still D.R.E."

Unsurprisingly, the Super Bowl halftime show was a big talking point on social media. However, there was one particular moment that viewers believe stole the show.