Camilla Parker Bowles Reportedly Had Harsh Words For Meghan Markle Behind The Scenes

Camilla Parker Bowles tested positive for COVID-19 in February, just a few days after Prince Charles was diagnosed with the virus, according to Sky News. While this is the second time the Duke of Cornwall has been struck by the coronavirus, this is the first time Camilla has caught it. Clarence House confirmed, "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating," assuring the public that they would "continue to follow government guidelines."

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall have been vocal about their stance on vaccinations. In December 2021, they received booster shots and encouraged UK citizens to do the same. BBC reports that they released an official statement warning, "People who are unvaccinated are at least 10 times more likely to be hospitalized or die than those who have had two vaccine doses." Now, Charles and Camilla will be absent from further engagements until their isolation period is complete and they test negative for the virus.

Prince Charles' endorsement of COVID vaccinations carries a lot of weight, and now that Queen Elizabeth II has confirmed that Camilla will one day be known as Queen Consort, it seems as if she has the monarch's blessing. Her future moniker proves she's in good standing with the queen, but it seems as if Camilla does not have the same grace for her own daughter-in-law. In fact, Camilla could allegedly have branded Meghan Markle with a rather derogatory name.