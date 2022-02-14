Joe Biden Is Disappointed With The NFL

It's been a busy couple of weeks for the NFL. They've made headlines — not only on sports pages, but also in "regular" news — for weeks now, and not only because of Sunday's Super Bowl LVI broadcast. (They wish that was the only reason!) No, the NFL is facing more controversy because of a recent lawsuit claiming racial discrimination in their hiring practices. And now our president, Joe Biden, is unhappy with them, too.

While a majority of Republicans claim the NFL has done "too much" to show respect for Black players, according to the Los Angeles Times, the rest of the country recognizes that the NFL has not done nearly enough to address their discriminatory hiring practices. This stems primarily from the lawsuit brought forward by former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who accused the League of multiple problems, including a sham interview.

While NFL's "Rooney Rule" requires teams to interview coaches of color, per NPR, it doesn't guarantee any hires, and it has seemingly become a way for the League to make a show of diversity without practicing real inclusion. It's an empty promise, one that has resulted in even fewer coaches of color than before the rule was implemented. Biden recognized that in an interview with NBC News' Lester Holt — one that was completely overshadowed by Sunday's sporting events (both the Super Bowl and the Olympics). Yet Biden had important things to say about the NFL.