Jennifer Aydin's V-Day Note To Husband Amid Affair Drama Has Fans Saying The Same Thing

Love is not dead — at least not in the Aydin family household!

On February 14, reality star Jennifer Aydin took to her Instagram account to let her children and everyone else (ahem, Margaret Josephs) know that she and her husband Bill Aydin are doing better than ever! "From our honeymoon, to our first Valentine's as a married couple where I crashed his room while he was on call at Metropolitan hospital-chillin some days and living it up on others- it'll always be me and you. Happy Valentine's Day Lovey!!" she penned in a sentimental Instagram post along with throwback photos of the couple.

Fortunately, Jennifer's mushy gushy tribute to her husband was (for the most part) well received with many fans giving well wishes to the couple for sticking it out. "Happy Valentines Day to you both!! God bless," one fan penned. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Happy Valentine's day Jennifer and Bill, here's to making it work now that takes love and courage." The couple's daughter, Gabriella, also couldn't help but get in on the action as well. "Omg you guys look so tan in the first and last photos," she wrote. Clearly, the kids and Mr. and Mrs. Aydin are alright!