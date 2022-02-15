The Heartbreaking Valentine's Day Tribute Vanessa Bryant Wrote To Kobe
It's been more than two years since legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were tragically killed in a helicopter crash while en route to a girls basketball tournament with seven other passengers — a day that is burned into Vanessa Bryant's mind forever.
"I can't say that I'm strong every day," Bryant confessed during an interview with People in March 2021. "I can't say that there aren't days when I feel like I can't survive to the next," she continued. "This pain is unimaginable [but] you just have to get up and push forward," she said. "Lying in bed crying isn't going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again. But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that's what I do." Case in point: Valentine's Day.
Vanessa Bryant called Kobe Bryant her 'forever valentine'
On February 14 Vanessa Bryant took to her Instagram account to honor her late husband, Kobe Bryant.
"Happy Valentine's Day, Baby," Bryant penned in a sentimental post alongside a photo of the couple embracing one another in front of a floral wall. "My Forever Valentine," she added along with a red heart emoji, the hashtags AmoreMio, TiAmo, PerSempre, and a purple and yellow heart emoji — presumably a nod to the Los Angeles Lakers.
As one can imagine, the post immediately tugged at the heartstrings of many and they quickly hopped on the comments section of the post to show their love and support to Vanessa. "Love you," fashion designer and celebrity wardrobe stylist Rachel Zoe penned along with three heart emojis. Meanwhile, reality star and family friend Khloe Kardashian simply wrote, "Forever V." The couple's eldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, also acknowledged her mother's post with a comment that contained no words and only four dark red heart emojis. RIP KOBE.