The Heartbreaking Valentine's Day Tribute Vanessa Bryant Wrote To Kobe

It's been more than two years since legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were tragically killed in a helicopter crash while en route to a girls basketball tournament with seven other passengers — a day that is burned into Vanessa Bryant's mind forever.

"I can't say that I'm strong every day," Bryant confessed during an interview with People in March 2021. "I can't say that there aren't days when I feel like I can't survive to the next," she continued. "This pain is unimaginable [but] you just have to get up and push forward," she said. "Lying in bed crying isn't going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again. But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that's what I do." Case in point: Valentine's Day.