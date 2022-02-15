Michele Tafoya Has A Surprising New Job After Leaving NBC

Michele Tafoya made the somewhat surprising decision to leave behind her prestigious gig as NBC's sidelines reporter behind, marking her final Super Bowl as a sportscaster for NBC on February 13.

Tafoya first landed her gig on the network all the way back in 2011 and was a regular on the network's "Sunday Night Football" coverage from 2017, which came after an already impressive career in the sports journalism world. Before that, she appeared on several other big time shows in the football world, including ESPN's "NFL Monday Night Football" from 2005 until 2008 and CBS's "The NFL on CBS" in the late 1990s.

But all those loving seeing the star explaining the latest goings-on in the football world will have to get used to sports coverage without her, as Tafoya has announced a brand new venture that's very much away from the sports field. "I got to a point in my life where I wanted to try other things, and there are some things that are really important to me," Tafoya told The Athletic one day after the 2022 Super Bowl.

But what exactly is her unexpected next career move?