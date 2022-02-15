The Odd Way Donald Trump Supposedly Acted After The Stormy Daniels Story Came Out

In the first few weeks of 2022, there have been many headlines about former president Donald Trump's odd behavior. Trump's longtime accountants want nothing to do with him, saying they can't trust his financial statements. The Washington Post reported on February 7 that Trump took 15 boxes of documents to Mar-a-Lago when he left the White House. Days later, the Post reported that Trump's White House documents included classified, and even top-secret, information. For context, former NSA employee and whistleblower Reality Winner got a five-year prison sentence for taking one classified document, per Rolling Stone.

Then a former aide alleged that Trump regularly tore up documents, and even saw the 45th president eat a piece of paper after meeting with his fixer Michael Cohen. Axios further reported that Trump flushed documents down the toilet. Peter Strok, former deputy assistant director of the FBI's counter-intelligence division, weighed in on the former president's habit of destroying documents, tweeting that it was "Tradecraft shared by the Trump administration and hostile intelligence officers, organized criminals, drug cartels, terrorists, and pedophiles to avoid law enforcement."

In 2019, the Associated Press reported Michael Cohen testified Trump ran his operation "much like a mobster would do." Now, the way that Trump reportedly reacted to the Stormy Daniels news breaking is earning similar comparisons.