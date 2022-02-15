Victoria Beckham's Throwback Photo With Husband David Is An Absolute Hit With Fans

We gotta say, seeing celebrity couples posting their old throwback photos together is one of our favorite things about Valentine's Day. This year, we got a peek at an absolutely adorable snapshot Victoria Beckham posted to her Instagram of good ole Posh and Becks: The Early Years. The former Spice Girl captioned the photo of herself and husband David Beckham, "1998 in NYC! And still my Valentine 24 years later." She added that this photo was taken the day the couple found out they were pregnant with their first son, Brooklyn. Posh has a spiky '90s pixie cut, while David has paired a Yankees cap with a Chicago Bulls jersey. Everything about it is perfect.

As we all know, the comment section of a celebrity Instagram post can be a brutal place, especially when the celebs are as hugely famous as the Beckhams. But the comments below this particular photo are overwhelmingly gushing, which we think proves that the world wants, no needs, more heartwarming content — please!